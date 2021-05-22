Thousands of protesters gather in support of Palestine and Black Lives Matter in central London

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of protesters have gathered in central London in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The protest, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw a large crowd block traffic near Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon as dozens of police officers watched on.

In a tweet, the PSC said: “Join us to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people & call on the Gov to take action against Israel's brutal violations of intl. law.”

At the rally, people waved Palestinian flags, held banners and chanted as they began their march towards Hyde Park.

PA
PA

The protest is taking place amid a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The ceasefire began on Friday, bringing to an end 11 days of fighting which saw more than 250 people killed, most of them in Gaza.

Both Israel and Hamas claimed victory in the recent conflict.

It comes as other protests are taking place across the capital, including an anti-racism protest to commemorate George Floyd, who died almost one year ago.

Around a dozen campaigners from Stand Up To Racism held placards and chanted outside the US embassy in Nine Elms on Saturday morning.

Police officers watched on as protesters unveiled banners reading “Black Lives Matter”.

The activists chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police” before a number of speeches were made on “systemic racism which exists in the UK”.

PA
PA

Elizabeth Adofo, an organiser of the protest, said: “We are here today to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of racist police officers.

“And it’s been one year since everyone across the world marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re here to say it’s still important, even after the cameras stop showing up, even after the big crowds on the streets, it is still important to spread that message.

“It doesn’t matter that Derek Chauvin got convicted, that is a small amount of justice of what he really deserves.”

Protests are taking place in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Swansea.

They will be followed by an online rally which will include speeches from university professors, solicitors, race equality campaign groups and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott MP.

Meanwhile, animal rights protesters have disrupted McDonald’s distribution centres across the country a bid to pressure the fast-food chain to become fully plant-based by 2025.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Animal Rebellion, who claim the action will impact roughly 1,300 restaurants, are using trucks and bamboo structures at distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots.

The organisation said they intend to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing “significant disruption” to the McDonald’s supply chain.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption.

“We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items.

“We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

