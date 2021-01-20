Thousands of properties at risk of Storm Christoph flooding

Caitlin Doherty, PA
Thousands of properties are at risk of flooding as Storm Christoph brings “significant” rainfall across large swathes of the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra crisis meeting on Wednesday after major incidents were declared in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.

There are amber and yellow weather warnings in force until Thursday for the storm, which is also threatening to bring snow to northern areas.

Up to 3,000 properties in Greater Manchester could be affected by flooding, an assistant chief constable has said.

Speaking at an online press briefing, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said areas of Didsbury, Northenden and Sale near the River Mersey could potentially be affected by flooding, with a peak expected at 11pm on Wednesday.

He said: “The worst case scenario, estimated by the Environment Agency, is that it could impact on up to 3,000 properties across all the areas I have mentioned to varying degrees.

“This is a significant incident in terms of disruption to people and those people have been advised with regard to action to take.”

Downing Street has said Covid-secure facilities will be available for any people forced to evacuate as a result of the weather.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Preparations to create Covid-secure rest centres have been made. They have been made by relevant agencies as a precautionary measure.”

More than 120mm of rain has already fallen in parts of the country, with 123.42mm at Capel Curig in North Wales in the 24 hours up to 2pm on Wednesday.

(PA Graphics)

Crai Reservoir in South Wales saw the second highest total, with 115.6mm, and areas in Glamorgan and Cumbria also topped 100mm over the same period.

Some 90 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency across England, with 195 less severe flood alerts, mainly across the Midlands and north of the country.

Almost the whole of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are subject to yellow weather warnings for rain until midday on Thursday, with a more serious amber warning stretching from the East Midlands to the Lake District.

The amber alert warns of the risk of flooding and deep floodwaters which could pose a risk to life, and there are further yellow warnings for snow and ice in Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge described Christoph as “quite a slow-moving system” which is bringing “a variety of weather” to the UK.

The meteorologist said: “While rain remains the main hazard in the south, further north we’ve got snow and ice remaining a risk.

“The system will work its way through, we are expecting significant totals of rainfall and when you combine that with snowmelt it can lead to localised flooding across the affected regions.”

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a cold weather alert for the north east, north west, and Yorkshire and the Humber from 9am on Thursday to Monday January 25.

Dr Owen Landeg, principal environmental public health scientist at PHE, urged people to “keep looking out” for frail or older neighbours and relatives, particularly those living alone or with a serious illness.

He said: “Make a call, or socially-distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them to try to heat their home to at least 18C (64.4 Fahrenheit) and to wear shoes with a good grip if they need to go outside.”

People were preparing for rising floodwaters in West Yorkshire on Wednesday morning, with towns in the Calder Valley laying out sandbags and flood wardens monitoring water levels.

A groundsman from a cricket pitch in the area has said he does not think he could handle it if flooding caused by Storm Christoph proves to be as bad as that witnessed last year.

Keith Hudson has been a groundsman at Bridgeholme CC, Todmorden, next to the River Calder, for 35 years.

Last February during storms Ciara and Dennis, the river’s banks “flattened” the ground’s concrete flood defences and almost entirely submerged the cricket pitch in water and debris.

“I really don’t think I could do it again… think it knocked years off me,” the 58-year-old told the PA news agency.

“(I’m) not overly worried at the mo as the river often gets high during heavy rain. Lived next to ground all my life, so I’m used to seeing it rise.”

Rail services have also been disrupted on the Northern network after tracks flooded.

There are suspensions on services from Carlisle to Skipton or Maryport, all destinations from Rotherham Central, and between Manchester and Newton le Willows.

Rail services between Warrington Central and Liverpool Lime Street, Altrincham to Chester, and Wigan to Southport are also suspended.

A supermarket delivery van in the River Wear
A supermarket delivery van in the River Wear at Westgate, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Trains are also subject to disruption between Leeds and Manchester, Salford Crescent to Preston and a number of other routes.

A spokesman for Northern said: “The difficult conditions are being experienced across a large part of our network and customers planning to travel today should be aware that any journeys could be affected and they should allow extra time for travel.”

As the week continues and Storm Christoph makes its way east, the risks then turn to snow, Mr Madge said.

“When Christoph starts to move into the North Sea we will start to see more northerly influence coming in, we’re going to have a feed of colder air which will bring in wintry showers,” he said.

“Over higher ground to begin with but increasingly those events will be to lower levels as well and that could lead to some accumulations in Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland.”

    Calgary will not host the world snowboard and freestyle championship next month. The international governing body of skiing (FIS), Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard have abandoned plans to hold the championship Feb. 24 to March 14. Calgary would have been a substitute host for the championship, originally scheduled to be held in China as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Uncertainty over international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason to stop pursuing an event that would have brought roughly 500 athletes to Calgary. “Over the past few weeks, our teams have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including FIS, along with our generous corporate and government partners at all levels," Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge said Wednesday in a statement. "At the end of the day — after reviewing all facets of the event — we simply ran out of runway to make these world championships a reality." “While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working on hosting a month-long series of international events at Canada Olympic Park, which would have included the world championship. “We were endeavouring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate," Canada Snowboard executive director Dustin Heise said. "But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will instead try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press