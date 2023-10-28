Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters descend on central London

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have descended on central London with banners and posters to call for end an to the conflict in Gaza.

Some protesters were chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", despite controversy around the slogan's meaning.Ahead of the march, the Met said it expected up to 100,000 people at the protest but said officers will intervene if any demonstrators use the word “jihad” in chants.

Kyle Gordon, who is leading the force’s command team, told a press briefing: “If somebody is calling for jihad specifically against Israel the officers will intervene, gather the information, report it back into us and we’ll be working with colleagues (from counter-terrorism) in relation to what the best course of action is.”It comes after Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley differed with ministers this week over how to police pro-Palestine protesters using the phrase.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalled that police are unlikely to be given more powers to address chants deemed to be extremist.

Last week, police officers made 10 arrests for offences involving fireworks, public order and assaulting an emergency service worker.

As the demonstration wound to a close, fireworks were "launched at officers from within the crowd" at Trafalgar Square, Metropolitan Police said.

The week before 15 people arrested while nine police officers were injured.

More to follow...