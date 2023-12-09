Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters call for immediate ceasefire

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in Parliament Square to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters marched from Bank Junction to Westminster, with many holding signs with the words “Free Palestine” and “End the siege”.

Some protesters chanted: “One, two, three, four, occupation no more, five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terrorist state.”

They also chanted the controversial slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The Metropolitan Police said that 13 protesters were arrested, mostly for offensive placards.

Police said that one woman was arrested after the force’s specialist Voyager CCTV monitoring team identified her as being wanted for an offence that occurred at a previous protest on October 28.

It comes after the UK chose to abstain on a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – a motion that was vetoed by the US.

Lebanese-American Nadim Hussami, 44, said that the Government should demand a ceasefire.

“They should ask for an immediate ceasefire and not veto or abstain from UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Jocelyn Cruywagen, from South Africa, said that no-one can be free until Palestinians are free.

“We were oppressed by white people, as black South Africans we had to fight for our freedoms, we are still not entirely free,” she said.

“It takes so much time.

“The words of Mandela are, if the Palestinians are not free, we cannot be free, the world can not be be free.”

Protesters on the Embankment during a pro-Palestine march (James Manning/PA)

She said that the Government must call for a “permanent ceasefire”.

“They should ask for the land to be restored to the Palestinians,” she said.

“The wall needs to come down.”

Londoner Kelly Hunter, 60, said she felt “helpless” watching the news.

“I have come on every single one, I am a Londoner,” she said.

“I feel helpless, I can’t sleep at night.

“I am watching this genocide. I will do everything I can in my power to march against it.”

Previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.