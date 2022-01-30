Thousands prepare for day three without power in wake of Storm Malik

Lily Ford, PA
·3 min read

A man in Northumberland has called the lack of support from his local power supplier “a disgrace” as he prepares to tackle a third consecutive day with no heating, hot water or electricity.

Storm Malik has wreaked havoc across northern parts of the country, as Northern Powergrid confirmed 7,000 homes were still without power as of 6.30pm on Sunday.

Stewart Sexton, in Alnwick, lost power for 10 days after Storm Arwen and said he and his family do not feel well supported this time.

“No sign of contact or support,” the 58-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Will we be last again? Why should we be last? We pay the same service and expect the same service.

Winter weather Jan 30th 2022
Storm Malik tore across the country and caused damage to properties and land (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s a disgrace… nothing from councillors or MP to support us either – zilch.”

Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the MP for Mr Sexton’s constituency, Berwick-upon-Tweed, and has not yet publicly commented on power outages caused by Storm Malik, but said in her weekly email to constituents that she will “continue to push” Northern Powergrid to compensate their customers in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Mr Sexton is making use of a “small generator” to power a lamp and a radio in his house.

“Not enough to boil a kettle though,” he said.

“We have always had storms (but) never had days without power… even the ‘Beast from the East’ and snow in 2010 didn’t cut us off.”

Clare Stirling-Turnbull, in Powburn, Northumberland, also suffered power outages during Storm Arwen and has been without heating and electricity since 9am on Saturday.

“We are a family of six (which is) slightly more problematic this time as one of the children is currently isolating – she has Covid,” the 47-year-old hospitality worker explained.

Fallen tree in Clare Stirling-Turnbull garden
Clare Stirling-Turnbull and her family have been trying to clear their garden after the impact of Storm Malik (Gabriella Stirling-Bogaert/PA)

“So we can’t go to relatives’ houses… we have no electric, no heating or hot water – we do have a wood burner so can heat one room.”

The family are “well prepared” thanks to a gas barbeque, candle, and hot water bottles.

Ms Stirling-Turnbull said that visually the storm was “frightening” for her children.

“There is still so much damage from Arwen, so much more debris… it’s heartbreaking for this area – vast areas of woods have just been flattened,” she said.

She acknowledged the “mammoth task” Northern Powergrid is facing.

“They have done all they possibly can, reconnection times are only an estimate.

“We fully understand that they try their utmost to reconnect as quickly as possible.”

Northern Powergrid said those affected are living in Northumberland and County Durham, as Storm Corrie brings another blast of strong winds.

Director Paul Glendinning said: “Given what we now know, we expect that around 4,000 customers will still be off supply as we go into tomorrow. We have confirmed that there is around 200 damage points on the low voltage network that will reconnect only a small number of customers for each repair.”

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations, said: “The assessment of damage that we now have makes it clear that there is still a lot to do. We will get as much done as we can today for as long as it is safe to do so and get back out as soon as possible tomorrow.”

The supplier’s goal of having power restored to another 3,000 homes by Sunday evening is “subject to the effects of Storm Corrie”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Klay Thompson hits late 3, Warriors beat short-handed Nets

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, making a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points while hearing boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star. Thompson finished with 16 points. Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left an

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • 49ers-Rams rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay arrived in California five years ago, a pair of hot-shot young coaches with a shared history and similar offenses taking over struggling franchises. Shanahan took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl his third season, and he has them a game away from another trip this year only to have his former colleague on Washington's staff, McVay, standing in the way. McVay has had even more success, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a playoff berth