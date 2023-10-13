Thousands of Palestinians attempt to flee northern Gaza amid ‘apocalyptic scenes’

Palestinians seen fleeing their homes on Friday - Hatem Moussa/Hatem Moussa

Israel ordered just over a million residents in north Gaza to leave their homes on Friday - while Hamas ordered them to stay.

Caught, as ordinary Palestinians often are, between a rock and a hard place, tens of thousands began the exodus south.

It’s unclear how many chose to stay in an area that now awaits an impending, bloody fate.

Videos and photographs showed cars, lorries and even carts, laden with possessions and people, and pulled by donkeys, fleeing one half of Gaza, that is no more than 12-miles-long by three miles wide, for what may or may not be a safer haven in the south.

Many others made the trek on foot.

Others remained defiant, ignoring Israel’s edict. “Death is better than leaving,” said Mohammad, 20, standing outside a building reduced to rubble. “I was born here and I will die here, leaving is a stigma.”

Those who took part in the exodus described “apocalyptic scenes” as they drove past buildings levelled by air strikes, avoiding craters in the roads. Burnt cars lined the highway.

“We saw a Gaza we never saw before,” The Telegraph’s reporter in Gaza said in a message sent back to colleagues.

On Friday evening, Hamas claimed that 70 people, fleeing Gaza City, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Most of them were women and children, according to the terrorist organisation that runs the enclave.

The main highway - the Salah al-Din Road - that stretches the full length of Gaza was packed with vehicles all going in one direction.

But, for many Palestinians they really weren’t sure where they would end up; where they would be sleeping over the coming nights.

The United Nations first publicly reported the evacuation order at 6am on Friday and the IDF, Israel’s military, confirmed it about two hours later.

‘Everybody is packing their bags’

But, in the early hours of Friday morning, the Palestinians in Gaza’s north had already got wind of the imperative to go.

Text messages began circulating among the 1.1 million people who live in Gaza’s northern region.

The Telegraph’s reporter on the ground in Gaza - this newspaper has chosen not to identify her - received her message from a UN contact in the early hours of the morning in a WhatsApp message written in Arabic.

“URGENT: Dear All, please prepare you and your families to move to the south of Gaza tomorrow early morning!!! Urgent call for relocation of ALL CIVILIANS to South of Wadi Gaza area as early morning possible!!!” read the message.

She sent colleagues working in Israel a voice memo, explaining the need to leave her home.

“Everybody here is packing their bags,” she said in a voice message, the distinct sound of artillery roaring in the distance. “We don’t know if that’s a rumour or if that’s real,” she added, the uncertainty clear for all Palestinians.

The rumours and reports suggested a respite in the airstrikes between 6am and 1pm, a small window of opportunity, that would give the citizens the chance to flee. But it wasn’t so easy.

At 11am, she texted to say there were no available vehicles to head south. “There are no taxis in Gaza,” she wrote.

To make sure residents got the message, Israeli warplanes dropped thousands of leaflets on Gaza, urging the Palestinians to head south. The timeline for the evacuation remained unclear after the IDF acknowledged the process may “take time”.

In a hotel in Gaza city, predominantly used by aid workers, Palestinians had camped in the lobby for safety’s sake, children sleeping on marble floors.

‘Devastating humanitarian consequences’

With explosions in the distance, it was unclear whether it was wiser to stay put or make a dash for the south.

“We were thinking how can we get out of the hotel with all those heavy explosions and air strikes,” the reporter wrote in a text message to The Telegraph, “Everyone was worried, confused and angry.”

The size of the area Israel had ordered to evacuate is not large but it is densely populated.

The whole of Gaza is no bigger than the Isle of Wight but is home to about 2.4 million Palestinians.

In other words, Israel was ordering one half to simply relocate into an area no bigger and just as densely packed.

Palestinians have protested there is nowhere for them to go. The UN urged Israel to rescind its call for Gazans to evacuate.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths wrote on social media: “The noose around the civilian population in Gaza is tightening. How are 1.1 million people supposed to move across a densely populated warzone in less than 24 hours?”

Not everyone fled. “This is a brutal enemy and what they want is to scare people into displacement,” a resident, Abu Azzam, told AFP news agency. “But, God willing, we will remain steadfast in the face of any displacement.”

Mohamed Khaled, 43, similarly said he would stay. “What does the world want from us? I am a refugee in Gaza and they want to displace me yet again? What will we do in Rafah?” he asked, referring to the city 24 miles south of Gaza City.

“Sleep on the streets with our children? We won’t do it. I don’t want this humiliating life.”

A Palestinian family in a car loaded with possessions on Friday

‘Nowhere is safe’

Elsewhere in Gaza City, a father of three who asked his name to be withdrawn for fear of reprisals, said citizens were torn about the prospect of fleeing.

“The situation is dreadful,” the man told The Telegraph in a text. “Great confusion. We are very torn and can’t make up our minds: Do we stay at home or go south? If we go south, where do we go? Nowhere is safe. Not knowing what to do is harder than the bombing itself.”

The uncertainty, the difficulty of making a choice, was obvious.

Umm Hossam, 29, her face streaked with tears, told AFP: “How long will the strikes and death last? We have no homes left, every area of Gaza is under threat. We call on Arab countries to protect us. Where are the Arabs?”

An unnamed employee of Al Haq, one of Palestine’s most respected human rights groups, shared the agony of the evacuation in an audio message on the NGO’s Twitter page.

“It looked like re-living the Nakba all over again,” the woman said, referring to the Arabic word meaning “catastrophe” used to describe the 1948 establishment of the Israeli state that caused a permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian Arabs.

“Same scenes, same crowds, walking and not knowing where to go. We are already refugees.”

The woman described how she struggled to convince her elderly father-in-law, who survived the 1948 displacement, to leave. She said: “He was about 14 when it happened. He still remembers it. He prefers to die than to relive this again.”

Desperate situation

In a video posted on social media, the mother-in-law of Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First minister, asked “where is people’s humanity?”

Speaking from Deir Al-Balah, a neighbourhood south of Gaza City, Elizabeth El-Nakla said: “Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are. One million people, no food, no water - and still they’re bombing them as they’re leaving. Where are you going to put them?”

She had travelled to Gaza with her husband Maged, prior to the terrorist attack on Israel at the weekend and has been trapped since.

The Telegraph’s reporter made the trip safely to Khan Younis, a town in the south of Gaza. She now shares a flat with three families, each occupying one room. Distant relatives provided mattresses for them to sleep on. With no electricity or power generator in the building, the family uses a battery torch for light.

She left Gaza City with her husband and two sons. They packed everything into one medium bag and a handbag. “I pray for the good to come” - she said when asked if she hopes to ever go back home.

Nardeen Fares, who is nine months pregnant, told CNN over the phone that she travelled to Khan Younis from Gaza City three days earlier.

“As a woman who is in her last month of pregnancy, God knows when it will happen and what the situation will be like then,” Ms Fares said.

“Bombardment, no bombardment, you don’t know what will happen then. Hospitals are almost gone, medical services are almost gone, fuel at hospitals is almost gone, ICUs are almost non-operational, and operation rooms are short of being non-operational. So even in hospitals, the situation is bad.”

She had watched more people flee on Friday. The situation is desperate. It is likely to get far worse.