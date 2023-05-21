Thousands on P.E.I. without power amid high winds

Traffic lights have gone out in Summerside as people across the city are experiencing outages. (Stacey Janzer/CBC - image credit)

Much of Summerside is without power early Sunday afternoon, while 6,000 Maritime Electric customers across P.E.I. are also experiencing outages.

Summerside, which owns and operates its own utility, said on its Facebook page that it is working to fix the situation.

"Crews are aware of ongoing power outages across the city and are working to rectify the situation as soon as possible," the city said.

The exact number of outages in Summerside and the cause for them are unknown.

Maritime Electric is also reporting 6,635 outages across the Island on their outage map as of 12:45 p.m. There's no reason stated for those either.

The Confederation Bridge reported wind speeds of 77 km/h with gusts of 90 km/h as of 12:40 p.m. Sunday.