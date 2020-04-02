'Why did I wait to make this purchase?': Why this ergonomic seat cushion has more than 10,000 reviews

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

With many employers taking the crucial steps to flatten the curve of COVID-19, more and more Canadians now find themselves working from home.

While working in the comfort of your home is a privilege less than half of the working population can take, the new normal definitely takes some getting used to. There’s getting adjusted to a new schedule, maintaining a tight-knit workflow with your remote team, not getting distracted by family members in your home and, of course, trying to stay comfortable.

You may have started to realize that the chairs in your house — maybe even the same stylish ones that took you days to pick out — aren’t comfortable enough to sit in for hours at a time, causing you shooting, and ultimately distracting, backpain. Although you have the option to invest in a fancy new office chair, thousands of shoppers are leaning towards purchasing a seat cushion, an affordable and portable alternative, One in particular that has shoppers raving is the Ultimate Seat Cushion by Purple.

What is it?

Perfect for students, gamers, drivers and of course those of us working from home, this ergonomic cushion is supposed to provide comfort for hours on end. Featuring a contoured groove, it also helps adjust your posture to support a straight spine and prevent pressure on your back and tailbone.

How does it work?

Designed with Purple’s signature Hyper-Elastic Polymer, a durable gel technology that stretches up to 15 times of its resting size (known as The Purple Grid), the cushion is made to “relax” under pressure points, redistributing the pressure to other areas. Purple Grid has innovative properties of instant, supportive response, pressure relief and cooling airflow.

Plus, it comes with a cover with carrying handles so you can take it anywhere and everywhere — even on the road!

What are people saying?

Backed by 10,500 reviews, the Ultimate Seat Cushion is said to “Sit The Test Of Time” thanks to its non-slip, ultra-durable material so you don’t ever have to worry about it breaking down over time.

“Why did I wait to make this purchase? Simple, I didn't think the financial worth of the cushion was worth it. But I had some back pain as I do stationary computer work for hours a day, so I needed a solution to help my back pain. As soon as I set the cushion on my chair, I noticed immediately just how much relief and comfort this cushion brings to me,” raves one five-star reviewer. “The bottom part of my back does not have any more pain after using this seat cushion. So now I'm about to buy two more for my wife and I at our house desks.”

“As a former truck driver and now office staff. I have gained a new appreciation for things to help relieve the pain of sitting all day. I am 31 and have had bad posture and terrible office seats. However, with these two cushions, I focus more on my posture of my back when I sit staring at the screen all day,” says another. “The seat cushion is awesome, very comfortable and would recommend.”

“Drove from Arizona to Ontario last week and did not have any discomfort at all,” says a customer who purchased their seat for the car. Normally on any long drive, I incur pain and muscle discomfort. With this cushion had no issues. I truly love my purchase and it performs as advertised.”





Right now, you can score the Ultimate Seat Cushion on sale for up to 20 per cent —with prices starting ranging from $151 (if you buy three cushions or more) to $170 (one cushion). The more you buy, the more you save — but only for a limited time.

SHOP IT: Purple, $170 (originally $189)

