Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about this pillow set that's on sale for just $34: 'I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were until I tried these'

The benefits of a good night's sleep are endless. Not only does a restful eight hours ensure you wake up rested and ready to take on a new day, but a proper snooze can really improve your overall mood and well-being.

While upgrading your sheets and switching to a new mattress can certainly help improve your sleep, it's important not to forget about your pillows. Anyone who has woken up with a stiff neck knows just how important a supportive pillow is.

If your current pillows are flat and uncomfortable, it's time to change that. Luckily, one of the most popular pillow sets on Amazon is currently on super sale. Right now, you can buy the Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping in the Standard size for just $34.22. If you like extra large pillows, the King size is also on sale for jut $40.40, down from $54.99.

Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping - Set of 2 Standard Size Down Alternative Pillow Set w/ Luxury Plush Cooling Gel for Side, Back & Stomach Sleepers, $34.22

$34.22 at Amazon

These top-rated pillows have 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 13,000 ratings, more than 70% of which are five-star. They're filled with fluffy down alternative material and are designed to be extra comfy for people who sleep on their side, back or stomach.

In the comments on Amazon, many shoppers say they were initially skeptical about taking a chance buying pillows online but ultimately found they were very happy with their purchase.

"I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were [until] I tried these," one shopper wrote. They went on to say, "[I] used these last night, didn’t wake up all night, and zero neck pain in the morning."

Another shopper commented, "The pillows fluffed out perfectly and sleeping on them was a true joy. They are definitely hotel quality. The pillows are soft and fluffy and return to their shape quite easily."

If you think about all the random things you blow $35 on in your day-to-day life, you really shouldn't wrack your brain too much about investing in the Fern and Willow Pillows. They could be just what you need to unlock the best sleep of your life, and don't you deserve that? Yeah, you do!

