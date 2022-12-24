Thousands more flights cancelled as big freeze deepens in US

Four people were confirmed dead and many others reported injured in a storm-related multi collision on the Ohio Turnpike - Ohio State Highway Patrol

The rolling disruption from winter storms in the US has mounted as flight cancellations neared 6000 on Friday US time after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday.

The huge weather event stretched from the Canadian border in the north to the Mexican border in the south, and it was even snowing in subtropical northern Florida. Chicago was facing dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills hitting minus 24 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another 1,000 or more flights have already been cancelled for Saturday US time, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Passenger railroad Amtrak has cancelled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for thousands.

Highways in the Midwest faced lengthy delays because of snowy weather or crashes and authorities in parts of Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio urged motorists to avoid nonessential travel, Reuters reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration imposed ground stops or delays for de-icing at some airports because of winter weather.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN the US aviation system "is operating under enormous strain" with two different storms and high winds affecting airports around the country. About 10pc of US flights were cancelled on Thursday, Mr Buttigieg said.

The Arctic cold combined with snow, ice and howling winds from a deadly winter storm roaring out of the Midwest to disrupt energy supplies and thwart travel for millions of Americans ahead of the holiday weekend.

The extreme winter weather, which prompted city authorities across the country to open warming centres in libraries and police stations while scrambling to expand temporary shelter for the homeless, was blamed for at least five deaths, most from road accidents, on Friday.

A family walks through a neighbourhood in Flint, Michigan, on Friday - Anadolu Agency

With the deep freeze stretching from Montana to Texas as it crept eastward, some 240 million people - more than two-thirds of the US population - were under winter weather warnings and advisories on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The map of existing or impending wintry hazards "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the NWS said.

The nation's coldest spot on Friday was the remote northern Montana town of Havre near the Canadian border, where the mercury had risen from a low of 38 degrees below zero Fahrenheit to minus 20 just before noon, the NWS reported.