Thousands march through London over Government’s handling of the cost of living crisis

Thousands are marching through central London in protest against how the Government has handled the cost of living crisis.

With prices surging across the UK, trade union leaders have joined frontline workers and community organisations to call for increased aid.

Organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the protest will walk from Portlance Place to Parliament Square for a rally on Saturday.

The TUC said the crisis was having a severe impact on families with Frances O’Grady, its general secretary, adding: “Prices are skyrocketing, yet boardroom bonuses are back to bumper levels.

“Everyone who works for a living deserves to earn a decent living, but UK workers are suffering the longest and harshest squeeze on their earnings in modern history.

“If we don’t get pay rising across the economy, we will just keep lurching from crisis to crisis.

“This cost of living emergency has not come out of the blue. It is the result of more than a decade of standstill wages.”

In further comments, she went onto to accuse the Prime Minister of abandoning his committment to a “high-wage” economy.

Due to surging costs, David Butteress, the Government’s cost of living tsar said private companies must step in to help households.

He told the BBC: “If you think about all the money that’s spent on marketing and doing deals to promote some of the big leisure activities that the British people enjoy - let’s take some of that money.

“Let’s refocus it on what really matters to people which is making their prices more competitive so their money goes further and they can still enjoy a good day out as a family.”

This comes as the the Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.25 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Inflation is also due to hit 11 per cent later this year, officials have warned, while fuel prices have reached £2 per litre in parts of the country.

Millions of households will receive a£326 payment on July 14, as part of the £650 payment for low-income households.