Thousands march in Invasion Day protests across Australia as dawn service held online

Calla Wahlquist
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Melbourne ceremony livestreamed due to Covid and Aboriginal Tent Embassy commemorates 50th anniversary


While thousands of people marched around the country in protest on Invasion Day and gathered in Canberra in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, a day of mourning was held in Melbourne in the way most events in the Victorian capital have been held over the past two years: over a livestream.

Organisers of the Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin Invasion Day events cancelled large in-person events this year due to high numbers of Omicron Covid cases within the Aboriginal community.

The dawn service, a ritual that began with a few hundred people at the Kings Domain Resting Place in 2019, was held online from 5.30am.

Related: Each year the Invasion Day cry gets louder. Each year we add names to the list of our dead | Chelsea Watego

More than 3,000 people watched via the Victorian Naidoc Facebook page. The ceremony featured words from past services from Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy and the Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, a Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman, who also held a small mourning ceremony for First Nations women on the steps of Victorian state parliament on Monday night.

Then Uncle Jack Charles read through a list of massacres that occurred in Victoria from 1834 to 1850. The massacre sites are all over Victoria: Murdering Flats, Chimney Pots, Murdering Gully, Fighting Hills, Aire River, Snowy River, Mount Eccles, Mount Napier, and many more.

The total death toll, from recorded massacres in Victoria, is 1,186. Research by the University of Newcastle has identified 311 massacre sites in Australia, dating from 1788 to 1930. The full death toll from frontier violence is unknown.

Thorpe said the need to protect vulnerable community members from Covid meant people were “grieving in their homes”.

Actor Shareena Clanton speaks during an Invasion Day protest in Melbourne
Actor Shareena Clanton speaks during an Invasion Day protest in Melbourne. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“This is a day where we come together and mourn together … as a community, as families and allies,” she told Guardian Australia. “The strength that you feel when you’re surrounded by people who are standing in solidarity on this day is a feeling of hope … not having that presence and that activism out there on this day is hard. It is very hard. I just want to acknowledge all of those Blak families at home today who are feeling the pain, the loss and the trauma of what happened on this day.”

As Charles was reading down the list, television crews began converging on a statue of Captain James Cook in St Kilda, which was doused in red paint overnight.

A short time later, in Sydney, Wiradjuri woman and Sydney City councillor Yvonne Weldon addressed the WugulOra Morning Ceremony at Barangaroo.

“What took place was genocide, irreversible trauma,” she said. “Poisons, not just in our waterholes but others had in their hands, that later became placed in ours. The trauma and the introductions of new ways of living hasn’t been healthy for all ... as the world’s oldest living culture ... despite these traumas and shifts in our way of living, we are still here, still practising, still inclusive.”

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

Weldon said it was important to remember and acknowledge the massacres and the “cruelty and inhumane treatment to my people”.

“Not out of a guilt, but to right the wrongs of the past, not to continue to be in our present,” she said. “If we don’t, we will never truly create an all-embracing future.”

Later in Sydney, thousands of people marched down George Street towards Victoria Park carrying signs calling for justice for Aboriginal people killed in custody.

“We feel proud today, yet sad in knowing why we have to stand here. Why do we have to promote our invasion to make sure Australia sees us?” Elizabeth Jarrett, a Dunghutti Bundjalung activist, told the crowd.

More than 500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody in Australia in the 30 years since the royal commission.

“We want to make sure our murders stop, the raping of our women, the stealing of our children ... and the desecration of our culture,” Jarrett said.

Related: ‘Fifty years of resistance’: Aboriginal Tent Embassy began with an umbrella and became a symbol of sovereignty

Gamilaraay woman Helen Russell attended the march wearing a shirt showing the pictures of her sons Stanley and Edward Russell, who both died in custody. Edward died in Long Bay Prison in 1999 when he was 25 years old, and Stanley was shot dead by police at his Seven Hills home in Sydney last year. An inquest is yet to be held.

“My two sons were killed by the system,” she told AAP. “I just cry and cry and keep on crying because we have never gotten justice. I don’t think we ever will.”

In Canberra, Aboriginal people from around Australia converged on the Aboriginal Tent Embassy to mark its 50th anniversary.

Gomeroi man Duglus McGrady travelled nine hours from Moree to attend. The 79-year-old, who was recently discharged from hospital after suffering three strokes, has been attending protests at the tent embassy since its inception. He was carrying an Aboriginal flag that belonged to his best friend, who has since died.

“We are still fighting, we still have a long way to go,” he said. “I’m still here, that’s the main thing.”

Thousands more marched through the streets of Brisbane and rallied in Perth and Adelaide.

The Melbourne march was cancelled, with organisers Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance announcing last week that it would be “careless to hold an event in the height of a pandemic and a virus that has taken a hold of so many in our community”.

In Hobart the rally was moved online, with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre manager Nala Mansell telling the Mercury an in-person event carried too much risk for Aboriginal people, who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. The organisers of Darwin’s rally said there would be no rally on Larrakia land this year, saying “rest is resistance”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the