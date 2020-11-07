Thousands of mail-in ballots to be counted this weekend to finalize B.C.'s election

VICTORIA — Counting of the mail-in and absentee ballots from British Columbia's election continued Saturday with no significant changes to the results reported two weeks earlier.

Elections BC had about 660,000 ballots to count beginning Friday, and while a handful of ridings had been completed by Saturday afternoon, the results hadn't changed from election night.

Four ridings were too close to call when the NDP government secured a majority mandate on Oct. 24: Abbotsford-Mission, Chilliwack-Kent, Richmond-South Centre and Vernon-Monashee.

On Friday, Abbotsford-Mission and Vernon-Monashee had flipped from the Liberal candidates to the NDP, although there are more ballots to count in both ridings.

The results on election night gave the New Democrats 53 seats, the Liberals 27, the Greens three.

Elections BC spokesman Andrew Watson said the agency hopes to complete the count in all ridings by Sunday, but conceded that may not be feasible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press