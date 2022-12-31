Thousands lose power Friday in Fresno. When does PG&E expect it to be restored?

PG&E crews continued to work to restore power Friday night in southeast Fresno after an outage that began in the late afternoon.

The outage was reported at 4:40 p.m. in areas of Clovis and Jensen avenues to East Kings Canyon Road and North Temperance avenues and in the Fancher Creek area on Fowler Avenue.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but at least 2,254 customers are affected, according to PG&E.

The estimated restoration time was 7:30 p.m.