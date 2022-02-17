Red danger to life warning issued ahead of Storm Eunice

Photograph: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Rex/Shutterstock

Forecasters warn of 80mph winds on Friday while thousands remain without power after Storm Dudley





A rare red weather warning for coastal parts of south Wales and south-west England was issued by the Met Office ahead of what could be the worst storm to hit the UK in 30 years.

Storm Eunice is expected to arrive at 5am on Friday, bringing treacherous, potentially dangerous weather for much of the UK.

Coastal areas of Cornwall, Devon and south Wales will bear the brunt, with the red warning in place between 7am and midday. People can expect flying debris presenting “a danger to life”, forecasters said, as well as roofs blown off, power cuts, uprooted trees and major travel disruption.

The warnings came hours after Storm Dudley battered Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland.

Ministers said the government’s Cobra emergency committee, led by the Cabinet Office minister, Michael Ellis, would meet on Thursday “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice”.

All of Wales and much of England are expected to be battered by high winds, up to 80mph in places. Northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland can also expect high winds, compounded by the possibility of heavy snow and blizzards.

The Met Office issued “stay indoors” advice ahead of the storm.

The clean up after Dudley continued through Thursday. Thousands of homes were left without power in the north-east of England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire as heavy rain and strong winds, gusting to more than 80mph in places hit on Wednesday, uprooting trees and bringing down power lines.

Northern Powergrid, which maintains electricity networks across northern England, said 20,000 customers had been affected. About 1,200 were still without power on Thursday morning and there was a possibility “a small number” would not have the lights back on until Friday.

Hundreds more households were left without power across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Gusts of 81mph were recorded in Capel Curig, north Wales, while Emley Moor in West Yorkshire recorded 74mph.

Safety checks were being carried out on railway lines on Thursday morning as Network Rail said it was inspecting more than 1,400 miles of track. Most ScotRail services were withdrawn until about 10am on Thursday.

A family on Brighton beach during Storm Dudley. Photograph: Victoria Bowden/Rex/Shutterstock

Network Rail’s route director for Scotland, Liam Sumpter, told the BBC: “It was a really tough evening and night for us last night. Storm Dudley hit us really hard. We have numerous reports of trees on the tracks and also damage to overhead lines and even some damage to signalling systems.”

People across Cornwall have been urged to only travel if absolutely necessary when Storm Eunice hits on Friday.

Cornwall council said the storm was likely to be as powerful as those that affected the south-west in 2014, which caused widespread flooding and badly damaged the rail line in Dawlish, Devon.

The council said the whole of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly – but in particular the north Cornish coast – could expect winds up to 100mph, structural damage, mobile homes being overturned, communications and power outages and fallen trees.

The worst of the winds are expected to coincide with high spring tides along the Cornish coastline at about 6am, leading to possible flooding. People are urged to stay back from cliffs and seafronts owing to the danger of large waves.

The areas expected to be worst-affected include St Ives harbour, Port Isaac and Polzeath.

Scotland’s deputy first minister, John Swinney, warned that the coming days would be “very challenging”. He said: “High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees.

“We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.”

An empty departure board at Glasgow central station. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Train services were also disrupted by fallen trees and debris caught in overhead wires. Northern, TransPennine Express, West Midlands Railway and the Tyne and Wear Metro were among those reporting delays and cancellations. In Cardiff, a train named after the fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore hit a trampoline.