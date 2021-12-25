Thousands of Items Are Marked Down for the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — Including Coach Bags and Tory Burch Jewelry

Nordstrom Semi Annual Sale Collage Sweater Boots Skincare Candle Bracelet

If you thought you were finally done shopping for the season, think again! Nordstrom just dropped its epic Half-Yearly Sale and prices have been slashed on thousands of items — giving you the perfect opportunity to scoop up any outstanding items from your wishlist for a fraction of the original price. Everything from Coach bags to Ugg boots are on sale, making this one shopping event you don't want to miss.

We're seeing markdowns of up to 50 percent across all categories, including fashion, beauty, accessories, shoes, and home decor. We plan on scooping up designer items like this Tory Burch bracelet and these comfortable Vince sneakers, as well as budget-friendly picks like candles and beauty products, for way less.

If you're looking to give your winter wardrobe a refresh, you're in luck. You can score this cozy sweater for only $17 and this Nike backpack for a mere $24 right now. Tons of home decor and beauty products are also currently on sale, including this Mario Badescu gift set, this facial cleanser, this cute wine stopper, and this luxurious scented candle.

But you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these major discounts. The sale only lasts until January 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. PST, which gives you just a few days to dig through all the excellent markdowns. Luckily, we're here to help and rounded up our favorite 25 deals from the 2021 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Whether you're looking for a new pair of flattering leggings, a comfy pair of booties, or a skincare set, there's something on this list for just about everyone.

Keep reading to shop all our top picks, and be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP, as certain sizes and styles are bound to sell out quickly.

Best Clothing Deals

BP Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater

Best Shoe Deals

Nordstrom Eileen Fisher Kat Pull On Bootie

Best Accessory Deals

Nordstrom Tory Burch Rope Logo Leather Wrap Bracelet

Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom Mario Badescu Best of Body Skincare Set

Mario Badescu

Best Home Deals

Nordstrom Kish Mish Motia Candle

