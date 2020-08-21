Thousands of homes threatened by massive California wildfires; more than 50,000 flee; 2nd death reported

Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday as wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

In all, according to Cal Fire, more than 60,000 California residents have evacuated because of fires that are burning about 780 square miles across the state. That's an area equal to about half the size of Rhode Island.

Statewide, as of Thursday afternoon, officials said the fires have destroyed 175 structures, including homes, and are threatening 50,000 more. In all, 33 civilians and firefighters have been injured, and two people have died.

A Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker assisting with advance clearing died at a fire in the Vacaville area between San Francisco and Sacramento, officials announced Thursday. That's the second death from the fires. A helicopter pilot previously died in a crash while battling one of the state's smaller fires in Western Fresno County in central California.

One of the worst fires, the ferocious LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, more than doubled in size Thursday morning to over 200 square miles, Cal Fire said.

The blaze has burned more than 100 buildings, including some homes, and threatens 25,000 others. The LNU Lightning Complex was the largest fire burning in California on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The 62 square mile CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties raced through Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California's oldest state park, Santa Cruz County officials confirmed on Twitter Thursday. The fire damaged the park's headquarters, historic core, and campgrounds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also announced Thursday that they will reimburse California 75% of whatever it spends on battling the LNU Lightning Complex Fire and the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.

The grants will "help ensure the availability of vital resources" while battling the fires, according to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with Cal Fire, said Thursday that in the past four days, there have been over 370 new wildfires, and still nearly two dozen major fires burning across the state.

These fires have been sparked by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes, he said, and strong winds, hot temperatures, and low humidity have fanned them.

Much of California is enduring a sweltering late summer heat wave that has broken several record highs in recent days, according to Weather.com.

Hot dry and windy conditions are likely, and isolated dry thunderstorms may also develop Thursday afternoon.

The hot, dry conditions are expected to continue at least into the weekend.

In all, about 21 million people were under excessive heat warnings in the West, mainly in California, Arizona and Nevada.

The blaze burning near Vacaville was dubbed the Hennessey Fire, but there are so many fires burning in the area that firefighters have put them all under one incident – the LNU Lightning Complex – for reporting purposes, Weather.com said.

Another large fire burning in California, a blaze made up of 20 separate fires burning near San Jose, has been named the SCU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire had ravaged 214 acres and is 5% contained, threatening more than 6,200 structures, according to the SCU branch of Cal Fire.

To the south of San Francisco in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, about 22,000 people were ordered to evacuate because of a fire burning in dense wooded parkland that threatened communities, Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said.

