Thousands of new homes but no GP’s surgery – the real reason for nimbyism

No cafés, no shops, no pubs and no high street – Northstowe has none of the trappings we associate with a town, and which lend it a sense of place

On a stretch of asphalt baked in morning sunshine, the Hog Roast Kitchen awaits its lunchtime customers. David Robinson has been bringing his food trailer here for 10 years – long enough to watch this slice of Cambridgeshire fenland metamorphose from a golf course and farmland to a 21st-century town.

A billboard on the A14 advertises Northstowe, promising “New Homes, New Community”.

When it is complete it will be the biggest new town since Milton Keynes sprung up in the 1960s and there are high hopes that it will ease the housing crisis, with 10,000 new homes accommodating around 26,000 people.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, is said to have his eyes set on Cambridgeshire, considering plans to build a quarter of a million houses in the county by 2040.

But six years after the first residents moved in, Northstowe remains very much a work in progress. In addition to Robinson’s trailer, with its burgers and bacon baps, other food trucks come and go.

Around 1,300 homes are now occupied but there are, as yet, no cafés, no shops, no pubs and no high street – none of the trappings we associate with a town, and which lend it a sense of place. Instead it feels ghostly.

In the absence of cafés, shops. restaurants and pubs, food trucks roll in and out of Northstowe - Paul Grover

“There’s just nothing here,” says Louise Terrey, 32, who teaches at a secondary school in Cambridge, a 20-minute drive away. “We bought our house a year and a half ago and were sold the dream that there was going to be a little town … It’s just building works after building works.”

And it’s political. With the Conservatives and Labour battling to claim to be the party that will solve the housing crisis, prices plummeting and interest rates soaring, Northstowe is a crucial test case.

Britain’s housing crisis is partly attributed to population growth, and partly to a lack of affordable homes. As a result, there’s a backlog of people living in unsuitable accommodation.

According to one estimate from Heriot-Watt University, about 340,000 new homes need to be supplied in England each year. All the main parties pledged to increase housing supply in their 2019 manifestos; Keir Starmer claims “house building is at its lowest rate since the war”, while Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, says it is under his party that we have record numbers of homes being built.

Housing is to the Tories what Ulez is for Labour – the car saved the Conservatives in Uxbridge but they also need to prove they have a strong and credible plan on housing.

“Politically, the housing crisis is the key socio-economic challenge of our day,” says Ike Ijeh, head of housing, architecture and urban space at the Policy Exchange think tank. “It’s a political win for whoever does it.”

The Conservative Party has promised to build one million new homes over this parliament, a commitment that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced was set to be achieved. Gove elaborated on how: planning rules in England would be relaxed, he said, so that more homes can be created in the hearts of cities.

Louise Terrey: 'There's just nothing here' - Paul Grover

Rather than by building on green-belt land (unpopular with Tory voters), the Government is placing its faith in densification, converting empty commercial units into homes.

“The right sort of densification …creates the sort of attractive environment you have in the heart of Haussmann-designed Paris or Gaudí-designed Barcelona,” Gove told the Today programme – perhaps somewhat optimistically.

Nimbyism is something he ignores at his peril and if new homes are built, in places like Northstowe, without the necessary infrastructure – GPs’ surgeries, schools and shops – it could be catastrophic as it will put pressure on existing places, alienating voters.

All of this was foreseen in 2008, when the housing minister at the time, Yvette Cooper, backtracked on plans for Northstowe after the financial crisis, and it faced opposition from residents with concerns that local infrastructure wouldn’t cope with the influx of people.

Of course, it could just be facing teething problems. A town isn’t built in a day, and apparently it isn’t built in six years either. “I know a lot of people are moaning about it, but it’s a new town – it’s not finished,” reasons Robinson. “Buy a house on a building site and what do you expect?”

Given what these new-builds cost, though, you might arguably expect more. According to Rightmove, the average house price here is almost £405,700 – compared with £286,000 in the country as a whole.

There are schools in Northstowe, play areas, two churches and, as of last month, a temporary community centre in what looks like a large Portakabin. But if residents want to nip out for a pint of milk, or a pint of something stronger, they must walk half a mile to the neighbouring village of Longstanton, or travel two miles to Willingham.

The same is true if they need to visit a GP: primary healthcare services are planned for the second stage of the town’s development, and so don’t yet exist here.

“It’s not ideal,” says Byron Hosking, 36, who moved here to take a job in a nearby church. His wife is on maternity leave with their second child and “the frustration is there’s nothing local she can walk to and enjoy. She has to get in the car to go places.”

David Robinson: 'Buy a house on a building site and what do you expect?' - Paul Grover

This was never the intention. Northstowe, which will eventually boast 10,000 homes, was designed as an eco-town, a concept originating in the later years of New Labour. It features walking and cycling routes and a guided busway linking the development to Cambridge and elsewhere.

So what went wrong – and whose fault is it? “It’s a massive failure of the planning system,” says Anthony Browne, the local Conservative MP. “It was left to the district council to sort out [amenities] and they haven’t done it. A lot of people are quite angry. They moved there on the promise of a community and, having lived there for several years with nothing to do except walk around empty streets, some are now moving out.”

For the Tories, who have long counted on the votes of the property-owning classes, there’s particular political risk inherent in a housing shortage that prevents voters from getting on the property ladder. It’s something of a truism that as each generation ages and buys their own homes, their politics tend to slide Rightwards. But this pattern could change, with so many now locked out of the housing market, and the average age of a first-time buyer edging ever closer to 40.

“This is potentially the first generation where it might not happen because they are so aggrieved at not being able to get on the housing ladder and have a stake in society,” says Ijeh. “So it’s a serious problem [for everyone] but potentially a big problem for the Tories.”

Gove’s strategy is less radical than Margaret Thatcher’s intervention in the housing market, which involved the mass sell-off of council houses under a Right to Buy scheme to increase home ownership (but which many blame for contributing to today’s housing crisis).

But it makes sense, says Ijeh. “It’s not just a question of concreting over everywhere, you’ve got to have houses in the right place, and that tends to be on brownfield sites with infrastructure already nearby.”

Throwing up new homes, and then sorting out amenities and services later leaves new residents feeling shortchanged – and adds to pressure on services in nearby settlements - Paul Grover

In other words, the infrastructure shouldn’t be an afterthought. “We’ve known for decades you have to have infrastructure in first,” he adds. “The first thing built at Canary Wharf was the Docklands Light Railway, to get people there. The principle remains.”

The National Planning Policy Framework states that local plans should set out the expected contributions from developers to infrastructure. But if needs be, central government must step in and provide it, Ijeh argues.

In Kent, for example, a new garden city is under way in Ebbsfleet. Built on 2,500 acres of brownfield land near the Thames, it has so far seen the creation of almost 3,400 new homes. A total of 15,000 are planned.

Unlike Northstowe, Ebbsfleet boasts both a pharmacy and Co-op. But some in Kent feel the extent of building in the region – where a rash of new developments has sprung up, or sprawled out, in recent years – has piled intolerable pressure on services, with inadequate provision for the incoming residents.

“There are so many new developments in Kent with thousands of new homes and woeful provision of services to support them,” says one long-standing Kent resident. “It annoys me that you are immediately accused of nimbyism if you criticise building in your area, but it’s not about that. The developer makes a lot of money and then moves on while local people are left with inadequate roads, not enough school places and can’t get an appointment with a GP or a dentist.”

Back in Cambridgeshire, there is still something missing. “It’s designed quite well but it doesn’t have a high street,” says Browne. “People are really keen on the idea of walking down a street and having shops and cafés.”

In Oxfordshire, similarly, Bicester has been transformed from a quiet market town to Britain’s only Garden Town, expanding dramatically to house a projected 50,000 residents once all the planned 10,000 new homes are built, by 2031.

However, “Bicester is a town that’s grown since the 1950s, but it hasn’t the necessary infrastructure and still lacks that now,” local Conservative councillor Michael Waine noted last year.

Meanwhile, the development of several new towns and garden cities rumbles on, more successfully in some locations than in others. Just as Harlow, Basildon, Stevenage and others provided much-needed new homes in the post-war period, it is hoped a fresh wave of new towns can do the same in the 21st century.

Such complaints might serve as cautionary tales to policy-makers with an eye on the housing crisis: throwing up new homes, then sorting out amenities and services later not only leaves new residents feeling shortchanged, it also adds to pressure on services in nearby settlements.

Which in turn leaves householders wary of new developments in their area, leading to the unspoken refrain: “We need more houses … but we don’t want them here.”

Leaving the doctor’s surgery in Longstanton, near Northstowe, resident Cheryl Fordham, 78, says she has found it much harder to book an appointment since the new town was built. “I booked this appointment a month ago,” she says. “By the time it arrived, I’d forgotten what it was for.”

If voters don’t want new developments on their doorsteps, their so-called nimbyism is “totally rational” in light of poor planning, argues Browne. “If you had [new] communities where everything works, with nice town squares and cafés [people wouldn’t mind],” he says. “But if you get these vast housing estates with no heart and soul, people do get cynical.”

This, argues Ijeh, is a major factor behind the intractability of the housing crisis. While building new homes is good politics, there is also plenty of opposition to individual schemes. Governing parties risk losing votes to nimbyism, as illustrated by the Tories’ loss of Chesham and Amersham in a 2021 by-election to Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Green, whose campaign was largely built on opposing HS2, the route of which passes through the constituency.

The way to avoid political defeat by nimbyism when it comes to housing lies in ensuring the homes being built are of high quality, that communities feel engaged in the planning process, that developments are well designed, and that infrastructure is in place, suggests Ijeh.

At least one of these imperatives has arguably been overlooked in Northstowe. “Because it has no facilities, everyone has to go to neighbouring villages, and in Longstanton people now find it almost impossible to get to the GP, so they’re annoyed,” says Browne.

There are other issues, too: an artificial lowering of the water table during the creation of Northstowe has caused ponds and streams in Longstanton to dry up. It’s also caused more run-off into the drainage system, leading to flooding in the village of Swavesey three miles away.

“You’ve got to do infrastructure before expansion,” Browne stresses. “I before E. But we’ve got a developer-led system in the UK. Developers like building houses, because that’s where they make money, and infrastructure gets left behind.”

It doesn’t always go badly. Some new towns are widely considered to work well, with sufficient infrastructure for the new populations: Upton in Northamptonshire, Cranbrook in East Devon, Nansledan in Cornwall and Eddington in Cambridgeshire are among them. All except the last are represented by a Tory MP.

“What these developments have in common is long-term stewardship, so care over long-term development, over maintenance, over design,” says Dr Daniel Slade, policy manager at the Royal Town Planning Institute. “The local authority always plays a key role in this.”

Good local plans will take into account not only what the housing need is and where new homes should be built, but also how to mitigate any negative effects a development would have on a community, he argues.

But the problems can come when developers make promises while bidding for land, then back out of them later. They often overpay for the land, systematically and knowingly, “because they know they can later negotiate down these areas of planning gain [or Section 106 Agreements, which enable local authorities to secure benefits for the local community when granting planning permission],” says Dr Slade.

“So then what is built is lower quality than what was proposed. It’s this expectation that the standards can be reduced later in the development process.”

Section 106 Agreements are legally binding and enforceable. So how, exactly, do developers manage to renegotiate their way out of them? “Enforcement can be poor, and there’s sometimes little recourse [to take action if promises are broken],” says Dr Slade.

Sometimes a developer secures planning permission then market conditions change, making whatever they promised to build less economically viable. In these circumstances, they will sometimes renegotiate what they are developing, says Dr Slade.

“They can say, ‘the margins are slim, we’re not going to deliver this extra stuff or the development won’t be viable’.”

But without this “extra stuff”, the type of problems seen in Northstowe and elsewhere can arise. South Cambridgeshire District Council’s (SCDC) area action plan for the new town, adopted in 2007, stipulates that: “Northstowe must be interesting and attractive if it is to be a successful place in which to live and work. It will need a good range of shopping and all the other services and facilities of a town such as restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars, a library, cinema, faith centres, health centres, police and fire station, sports halls, swimming pool, community centres and meeting rooms.”

The master developers of the first phase, L&Q Estates, say they have delivered sports facilities, three play areas, a waterpark and other parks and open spaces. They have also contributed more than £2.3 million towards the busway.

“Overall, L&Q Estates has committed to pay £30 million in Section 106 contributions to SCDC and Cambridgeshire County Council to fund local infrastructure and facilities, including education, highways, and community facilities,” says Adrian Clack, managing director of the firm. “Northstowe is still in its infancy,” he stresses.

The main town centre and a number of other facilities are due to be delivered by the other master developer, Homes England, which is a public body, in phases two and three of the plans.

“Northstowe is in the first phase of a vision that will develop over the course of around 20 years – depending on housing market conditions,” says Councillor Bill Handley, lead cabinet member for communities in the Liberal Democrat-run district council.

“Right now, with around 1,300 homes occupied, it is about the size of a village. But Northstowe already has great schools … There are allotments, food trucks, a beautiful waterpark bustling with nature, walking and cycling trails, sports facilities that were available earlier than anticipated, incredible community groups, a dedicated town council, regular events and excellent playground areas.”

Developers will bring forward more services as the community grows, he adds. There was never any hard and fast deadline given for the provision of shops, restaurants and commercial space, with developers expected to introduce these according to market conditions.

In the meantime, the citizens of Northstowe wait, some more patiently and forgivingly than others. Rows of new-build houses look out across an empty building site dotted with mounds of earth and piles of bricks. The place has an under-construction feel to it. And there lingers a sense among some that this was not what they thought they were getting.

“It is a bit frustrating because they promise things and then they don’t deliver them,” says Yelly de Jong, 68, who moved here two years ago to be near her grandchildren. The lack of cafés or pubs has made it harder to make friends, she says.

Back at the Hog Roast Kitchen, three plastic garden chairs set out for customers remain empty. At busier times, residents hang out here beside the trailer. A café society of sorts.

“Home sweet home,” reads a sign on a nearby front door. Whatever is lacking, and whatever may arrive in the future, Northstowe boasts something vital: a will among those who live here to make this work.