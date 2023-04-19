Thousands have holiday home less than six miles from their main address

Thousands of people have a holiday home less than six miles from their home, the census has revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released figures showing the characteristics of people in England and Wales who have a second address.

Researchers said that, between 2011 and 2021, there was a 4.7 per cent increase in the number of people staying in a holiday home for more than 30 days per year. The number rose from 426,000 to 447,000.

ONS data on the distance of people’s second home from their main home found that most people who stayed at a holiday home in the UK in 2021 were between 31 and 124 miles from their usual address.

That year, a total of 6,070 people had a holiday home in the UK around six miles or less away from their main address.

The average distance between a usual address and a holiday home in the UK was 90 miles, while the majority of people who had a holiday home in the UK had one between 62 and 124 miles away.

The figures come as the Government unveils new plans to ease the housing crisis and provide more affordable homes.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has proposed that homeowners will need to get planning permission before converting properties in tourist hotspots into short-term holiday lets.

It says the move will “help support local people in areas where high numbers of holiday lets are preventing them from finding affordable housing”, and has launched a consultation process.

The figures showed that residents of affluent neighbourhoods were more likely to have a second home. Kensington and Chelsea, in London, had the highest proportion of usual residents (5.7 per cent) who spent 30 days or more at a holiday home.

The ONS said it was important to consider the impacts of the Covid pandemic on the figures. Students may have been more likely to be living with their parents for the whole year rather than using a different term-time address, for example.

The pandemic also prompted a “race for space” in the housing market, with rural and coastal locations particularly popular.