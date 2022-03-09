Thousands of gallons of sewage spill into a Rolesville creek in Wake County

Nearly 6,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a Rolesville creek in northeastern Wake County this week.

The spill happened at 3 p.m. Monday at Granite Falls Boulevard and West Young Street in Rolesville, according to a city of Raleigh news release. Raleigh Water serves the town of Rolesville.

A contractor damaged the pipe system, according to the news release.

The spill was stopped at 7:30 p.m. after about 6,450 gallons of sewage had spilled into an unnamed creek of the Smith Creek Basin.

It was the second sewage spill within a week, after a spill of about 6,000 gallons was reported on Renfrow Road on Feb. 28.

“Upon arrival, staff identified an active sewer overflow resulting from a failed manhole seal, which disrupted normal sewer flow from an 8-inch sewer gravity main,” according to the news release. “The responding staff took all reasonable steps to stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact as soon as they arrived.:

People served by Raleigh Water are encouraged to call 919-996-3245 to report excessive sewer smells or if they see sewage spilling from pipes or a manhole.