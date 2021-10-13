Thousands of gallons of sewage seep into Little Maule Lake in NE Dade. Avoid the water

Little Maule Lake is experiencing yet another sewage leak in its waters — this time about 10,000 gallons of wastewater have seeped into the lake from a broken pipe. Authorities say to stay away from the water.

On Tuesday night, Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer put in place a no-contact advisory with water in the areas of Northeast 183rd Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. Greynolds Park is also under the no-contact advisory.

A no-contact advisory means to avoid the water entirely, including to fish and boat.

The about 10,000 gallon discharge was caused from a broken 12-inch wastewater pipe near 1000 Island Blvd. in Aventura. Water and Sewer crews say they have isolated the leak.

This is not the first time this area has seen unpermitted dumps of wastewater from broken pipes.

In March, the Florida Department of Health in Miami issued a no-swim advisory for Little Maule Lake and surrounding waters after an 18-inch wastewater pipe broke at 7900 Island Blvd.

In 2019, a broken pipe poured about 1.6 million gallons of sewage in the waterway between Maule Lake and the Intracoastal before it was fixed.