Thousands forced to evacuate homes as wildfire continues to ravage France

A firefighting truck works to contain a fire in Saint-Magne (REUTERS)

Firefighters are battling to control a huge wildfire in France that has forced at least 10,000 people to evacuate their homes.

More than 1,000 firefighters are tackling the Landiras fire in the south-western Gironde region that has scorched 17,000 acres of forest.

"It’s an ogre, it’s a monster," Gregory Allione from the French firefighters body FNSPF told RTL radio.

Temperatures in Gironde reached almost 40C on Thursday and will stay high until the weekend, as officials warned of an “explosive cocktail” of wind and tinderbox dryness.

More than 16 houses have burnt down.

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, said nine water bombing planes and two helicopters were being used in an attempt to contain the blazes in the south.

Sweden and Italy have offered help after France appealed to the EU.

President Emmanuel Macron added that Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria are also providing assistance.

He wrote on Twitter: "Our partners are coming to France’s aid against the fires. Thank you to them. European solidarity is at work!”

"Conditions are particularly difficult: the vegetation and soil are exceptionally dry," the prefecture of the Gironde department said in a statement, warning that extreme dry heat is likely through the weekend.

More than 57,680 hectares have gone up in flames so far in France this year, nearly six times the fullyear average for 2006-2021.

Wildfires have broken out elsewhere across Europe this summer as successive heatwaves bring record temperatures.

In Spain, hundreds were evacuated after lightning storms triggered fires in six regions.

And in Portugal, more than 1,500 firefighters spent a sixth day trying tackling a blaze in Covilha that has burned 26,000 acres.

