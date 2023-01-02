Thousands flock to Vatican to pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI; funeral is Thursday

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Tens of thousands of people flocked to pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI whose body was lying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Monday.

Benedict, the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign as the head of the Catholic Church, died Saturday. He was 95.

Benedict's death followed reports last week that his health had been failing.

Security officials had said at least 25,000 people would pay tribute Monday. But by midafternoon, Vatican police estimated about 40,000 had filed by Benedict's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows.

Here is what to expect this week:

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 02, 2023, in Rome.
The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 02, 2023, in Rome.

'THE POPE IS GONE': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death

How long will Benedict lie in state?

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, the doors of the basilica swung open so the public could pay respects to the late pontiff, his body dressed with a miter, the peaked headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak.

People strode briskly up the center aisle to pass by the bier with its cloth draping after waiting in a line that by midmorning snaked around St. Peter’s Square.

An organ and choir’s rendition of “Kyrie Eleison” (“Lord, have mercy” in ancient Greek) in the background, ushers moved well-wishers along the basilica’s center aisle toward the body.

Viewing is also set Tuesday and Wednesday.

PLAN TO TRAVEL TO ROME? What to know about traveling for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral

Who has attended the viewing?

Notables who have attended the viewing along with the general public included Cardinal Walter Kasper, like Benedict, a German theologian. Kasper served as head of the Vatican’s Christian unity office during Benedict’s papacy.

Benedict left an “important mark” on theology and spirituality but also on the history of the papacy with his courage to step aside, Kasper told The Associated Press. Benedict cited age and declining health when he stepped down in 2013.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader who in the past has professed admiration for the conservative leanings of Benedict, visited the basilica to pay his respect. Italian President Sergio Mattarella also attended.

When is Benedict's funeral?

Benedict's funeral will be led by Pope Francis – an unprecedented occasion for a current pope to celebrate the funeral of a former pope – and will take place at St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

The funeral will be marked by simplicity in keeping with Benedict's wishes, the Vatican said.

VATICAN FACES AN UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict

Where will Benedict be buried?

Benedict’s tomb will be in the crypt of the grotto under St. Peter's Basilica that was last used by St. John Paul II in keeping with Benedict's wishes, the Vatican confirmed.

The saint’s body was moved upstairs into the main basilica before his 2011 beatification, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

THOSE WE LOST IN 2022: USA TODAY's annual look at the memorable figures we lost in 2022

How long did Benedict serve?

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in Germany in 1927 and became pope in 2005.

Typically, popes serve until death. Benedict is the first pope since the 1400s to leave office alive when he stepped down in 2013.

Upon retirement, Benedict left the Vatican for several months while cardinals selected and installed Francis. Benedict then returned to the Vatican, no longer a pope or cardinal. Instead, he asked to be known as Father Benedict, and has lived a quiet life ever since at the monastery on the Vatican grounds.

Dig deeper

Pope Emeritus Benedict's health worsens

Pope Francis has written a resignation letter in case his own health declines

Pope Francis expanded the number of cardinals who would choose his successor

Contributing: The Associated Press and USA TODAY's Trevor Hughes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thousands mourn as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state this week

Latest Stories

  • Pope Benedict XVI criticised over lack of action on church sex abuse

    For many years, the Catholic Church has faced claims of sex abuse by clergy. With the recent passing of former Pope Benedict XVI, who was pontiff between 2005-2013, many online groups are sharing mixed reactions to his life and papal legacy. View on euronews

  • Thousands view former pope Benedict's body lying in state

    Thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects to pope emeritus Benedict XVI as his body lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

  • Benedict aide's tell-all book will expose 'dark maneuvers'

    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday promised would tell the truth about the “blatant calumnies,” “dark maneuvers,” mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein’s “Nothing but the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI” is being published this month by the Piemme imprint of Italian publishing giant Mondadori, according to a press release. Benedict died Saturday at age 95 and his body was put on display Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of a Thursday funeral to be celebrated by his successor, Pope Francis.

  • Pope Benedict XVI’s lying in state begins in Vatican as thousands expected to pay their respects

    Former pope’s body will lie in state until his funeral on Thursday

  • Thousands queue to pay their respects to former pope Benedict XVI

    Thousands of Catholics began paying their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in Rome, at the start of three days of lying-in-state before his funeral. The queue began to form before dawn in the square in front of the basilica, the headquarters of global Catholicism, where Benedict's body was transferred earlier from the monastery in the Vatican grounds where he died Saturday aged 95.Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points