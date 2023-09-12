Thousands feared dead as flooding sweeps Libya

(The Press Office of Libyan Prime Minister)

As many as 2,000 people are feared dead afer devastating floods swept away entire neighbourhoods in Libya, as Mediterranean storm Daniel struck.

The confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 61, according to health authorities, but it does not include Derna, a city that has become inaccessible.

Thousands of people missing from the city, formerly held by Islamic extremists, are believed to have been carried away by flood waters after two upstream dams burst.

Video by residents of the city posted online showed major devastation, with apartment buildings collapsed into mud and entire residential areas near a river decimated.

In a phone interview with station Monday, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad of the east Libyan government said 2,000 were feared dead in Derna and thousands were believed missing.

He said Derna has been declared a disaster zone.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesperson for the country’s armed forces based in the east, told a news conference that the death toll in Derna had surpassed 2,000. He said there were between 5,000 and 6,000 reported missing.

Mr Al-Mosmari attributed the catastrophe to the collapse of two nearby dams, causing a lethal flash flood.

Since a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has lacked a central government. The country is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.

In Derna, local media said the situation was catastrophic with no electricity or communications.

Essam Abu Zeriba, the interior minister of the east Libya government, said “the situation is tragic” in a telephone interview on the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya.

He urged urged local and international agencies to rush to help the city.

Georgette Gagnon, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said early reports showed that dozens of villages and towns were “severely affected ... with widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure, and loss of life.”

“I am deeply saddened by the severe impact of (storm) Daniel on the country ... I call on all local, national, and international partners to join hands to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people in eastern Libya,” she wrote on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Ossama Hamad, the prime minister of the east Libya government, declared Derna a disaster zone and announced three days of mourning.

Controlling eastern and western Libya, Cmdr. Khalifa Hifter deployed troops to help residents in Benghazi and other eastern towns.

Storm Daniel is expected to arrive in parts of west Egypt on Monday, and the country’s meteorological authorities warned about possible rain and bad weather.