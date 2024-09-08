Thousands run through city for annual 10k race

Run Norwich raises thousands of pounds for charity each year [Run Norwich]

More than 8,000 runners are taking part in the annual Run Norwich event.

The 10km (6.2 miles) race has been moved from its traditional high summer slot after it was postponed in 2022 due to extreme heat.

This year for the first time a junior race was held at 09:15 BST with the main event getting under way at 09:40.

Dozens of roads in Norwich are closed and public transport disrupted.

Run Norwich is organised by the Community Sports Foundation, Norwich City FC’s official charity partner, and takes in some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The inaugural event took place in 2015.

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links