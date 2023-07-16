Europe braces for severe heat storm

People cool off at a water fountain in Messina, Sicily - AFP/GIOVANNI ISOLINO

Europe is preparing for a “severe heat storm” with a second heatwave pushing temperatures even higher in the coming days and triggering warnings for tourists planning to travel for the school holidays.

Rome was bracing for an unprecedented maximum temperature of 43C on Tuesday, which would surpass its previous record of 40.5C set in August 2007.

“We need to prepare for a severe heat storm that, day after day, will blanket the whole country,” Italian weather news service Meteo.it warned on Sunday.

“In some places ancient heat records will be broken,” it said.

Temperatures across the country are around 8C hotter than usual for this time of year.

British holidaymakers have been told to prepare for the extreme heat as they travel south when the school term finishes this week.

The Foreign Office warned travellers of the extreme temperatures that could affect areas of Italy and Greece and advised Britons to seek guidance on how to take care in the heat.

Last week the heatwave was dubbed Cerberus, after the monstrous three-headed dog that guards the gates of the underworld in Greek mythology, but as it intensifies it has been named Charon, after the ferryman who carries the souls of the dead across the Styx in Hades.

The new “heat storm” is being triggered by an anticyclone – a large-scale circulation of winds around an area of high atmospheric pressure – pushing north.

Tourists in Rome take shelter in the shade - AP

In Athens on Sunday, the Acropolis was closed during the hottest part of the day for the third day running while in Rome, tourists fanned themselves and pressed chilled bottles of water to their foreheads as they visited popular attractions such as the Colosseum.

Despite the precautions, some tourists were reportedly sent to hospital in the Greek capital as crowds continued to descend in droves on the ancient site.

Elsewhere, more than 4,000 people were evacuated from a forest fire on La Palma in the Canary Islands as mainland Spain also suffered under extreme heat.

‌The forest fire on La Palma, in the Canary Islands, started in the early hours of Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area in the north of the island.

‌Ten aircraft and 300 firefighters attempted to bring it under control but were unable to prevent the flames destroying around a dozen homes.

‌“There has been some resistance by local people to leaving their homes, but I appeal to people to be responsible,” said Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands.

‌A forest fire also broke out on Tenerife, another of the eight Canary Islands, prompting the evacuation of 50 people.

‌Southern Europe is accustomed to high temperatures in summer but scientists say the intensity and frequency of heatwaves is increasing as a result of human-induced global warming.

‌In Italy, the health ministry issued a red alert for 16 cities across the country, from Rome and Florence to Bologna and Palermo in Sicily. Anyone in those areas to avoid direct sunlight between the hours of 11am and 6pm.

‌“Even healthy people are at risk as a result of the heatwave,” the ministry of health’s department of epidemiology said in a statement.

The summit of Mont Blanc, at 4,810m, was predicted to record a temperature of zero degrees for the first time this week, Italian media reported.

‌The islands of Sardinia and Sicily were expected to experience temperatures of up to 48C.

‌That would be edging ominously close to the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe – 48.8C in the Sicilian town of Floridia, in August 2021.

Hellenic Red Cross hand out bottles of water to tourists at the Acropolis - Bloomberg/Yorgos Karahalis

The national weather centre warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time”.

They are also predicted to rise in Spain, which is already baking hot.

‌The national meteorological agency warned that a new heatwave, starting on Monday, will bring temperatures above 40C to the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region.

‌It is not just Europe that is suffering from the extreme heat.

‌In the US over 110 million people were under extreme heat advisories in the southwestern US as brutal conditions caused by a heat dome threatened to break records in a heatwave stretching from California to Texas.

Death Valley may reach its hottest ever temperature of 54C - REUTERS

‌Arizona’s state capital, Phoenix, recorded 16 straight days above 43C, with the city experiencing temperatures of 44C on Saturday.

California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, was also expected to record new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 54C.

‌The Las Vegas weather service warned that assuming that high temperatures are a natural facet of the region’s desert climate was “a dangerous mindset”.

‘Not typical desert heat’

‌“This heatwave is not typical desert heat,” it said.

‌Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, while in Canada, the government reported that wildfires had burned a record-breaking 10 million hectares this year, with more damage expected as the summer continues.

‌In Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital after an overnight stay in which he was treated for a dizzy spell brought on by the extreme heat.

Children in Israel cool off in the water fountain - DEDI HAYUN

‌Doctors said it was likely he was suffering from dehydration. Mr Netanyahu released a video clip on social media in which he said he had been out in the sun without drinking much water or wearing a hat. “Not a good idea,” he said.

‌His office said the 73-year-old veteran politician had spent the previous day at the Sea of Galilee, a popular recreation spot in northern Israel where temperatures climbed to about 40C as Israel was also hit by a heatwave.

‌While much of the Western Hemisphere sizzled, in Asia there was torrential rain.

In Japan, a man was found dead in a flooded car, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country’s southwest.

‌In South Korea, rescuers battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel, after heavy rains for the last four days triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 33 people and left 10 missing.

‌In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people.

