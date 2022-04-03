Tom Parker’s widow pens heartbreaking message on fundraising page

(PA)

Tom Parker’s widow has said “her heart is truly broken” on a fundraising page set up in his memory.

Kelsey Parker created the GoFundMe page on Saturday for people to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes instead of sending flowers and cards.

Mrs Parker included a touching thank you message to those who shared “beautiful messages of hope and condolence” since the singer’s death at age 33, and said the fundraiser aims to “take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive”.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours, with more than £10,000 raised so far.

Writing on the fundraising page, Mrs Parker said: “I am Kelsey Parker, very proud wife of Tom Parker, probably best known for being one fifth of UK boyband The Wanted, but to those who knew him he was my husband, a Daddy, son, brother and friend.

“Our hearts are truly broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without him, but one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last two years has been the outpouring of love and support we’ve all received.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence.

“We want to take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom’s memory alive forever.

“We politely request that instead of gifts and flowers, donations are made to this GoFundMe account with all proceeds eventually going to amazing causes in Tom’s name, to help others in need.

“We simply couldn’t have got through the last two years without the help and support we have received and if we can offer it back to others that would be the best way to honour Tom and make our two children, Aurelia and Bodhi proud.

“From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you.

“If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever.”

Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2022, and he died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 30 this year.

His widow has also shared a photograph of their family on the fundraising page, including their two young children, and professional pictures of Parker and his bandmates.

They had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

The fundraiser can be found at ttps://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tom-parker