Thousands clash with police during PS5 giveaway in New York

More than 60 people were arrested in after thousands of young people clashed with police during a video-game console giveaway in New York.

The crowd climbed on cars, hurled chairs, and threw punches in Union Square, Manhattan, on Friday evening.

Lines of police tried to direct the crowd, which periodically broke into a run. Many people were put in hand restraints.

It came after internet streamer Kai Cenat, 21, advertised a giveaway on his Instagram feed.

Some young people said they had been expecting a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

(Getty Images)

Police planned to charge Cenat with multiple counts of inciting a riot, unlawful assembly and possibly other crimes, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officers arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.

A number of people were injured, including at least four people taken away in ambulances, Maddrey said, adding that he saw other people leaving the area with bloodied heads.

“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. Some motorists were trapped as people climbed on top of their cars. Maddrey said several police vehicles were damaged including his own.

On his Instagram feed, Cenat had promoted a giveaway at 4pm in the park. People started lining up as early as 1.30pm. By 3pm, the crowd had swelled and was getting unruly. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting to get a computer for livestreaming or a new PlayStation.

Cenat is an online content creator with 6.5 million followers on livestreaming platformTwitch. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”