Thousands of cars put into storage due to pandemic

A car storage facility has seen a surge in demand as thousands of vehicles are not needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the cars parked at Rockingham Logistics Hub in Corby, Northamptonshire, are from leasing and hire companies which have too much stock.

The 250-acre site was a race track for motorsport events until it was sold in 2018 and converted into a centre for automotive logistics.

Owner Rockingham Group told the PA news agency it has seen a spike in bookings during the Covid-19 crisis but more than half of its 50,000 storage capacity remains available.

The site has a capacity for 50,000 vehicles

Vehicles are protected by round-the-clock security patrols and a CCTV system.

The coronavirus lockdown saw traffic plummet to below a third of the normal level as people were urged to avoid non-essential journeys.

Trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association said demand for cars from leisure and tourism customers “fell off a cliff” following the outbreak of the virus.

But the association is “now seeing green shoots” as an increasing number of holidaymakers are hiring vehicles for staycations and holidays abroad.