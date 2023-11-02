Thousands of carers failing to claim state pension credits

Carers

Hundreds of thousands of Britons are still failing to claim carer’s credits to protect their pension benefits despite a record jump in applications this year.

People who claim carer’s credits are not paid any extra money by the state but it can help boost state pension payments by claiming them on a National Insurance (NI) record. You need around 35 years of NI contributions to qualify for the full state pension.

As of September this year, 7,176 people had claimed carer’s credits, with 10,000 estimated to claim by the end of 2023, official data obtained by wealth manager Quilter shows.

This is compared to just 3,906 during the same period in 2022 – an 84pc jump year-on-year – and 11pc higher than in the entirety of 2019, which was the previous highest.

But despite a record jump in claimants, very few people take up carer’s credits and are therefore at risk of missing out on the full state pension as a result – especially if they are not eligible for the carers’ allowance worth £76.75 a week.

Official data shows that there are more than five million people providing some form of unpaid care, according to the latest Census figures, with two million doing so for more than 20 hours per week.

In 2018, the Department of Work and Pensions estimated that there were around 200,000 unpaid carers in the UK that are eligible for carer’s credit.

However, the department confirmed to The Telegraph that it does not have up-to-date data on how many are eligible for the benefit since then.

It comes as research from Carers UK found that approximately four and a half million people became unpaid carers for loved ones during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. This figure is on top of the the nine million that were already carers prior to this.

This means that a number of carers are either not aware of the benefit, or are failing to apply when they are eligible.

According to Quilter, each annual carer’s credit missed could cost someone 1/35th of the value of a state pension – around £260 per year or £5,200 throughout a typical 20-year retirement.

But taking time out from work to care for others means they face an effective penalty of almost £500 per month, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimated.

This can rise to as high as £9,000 per year after six years of providing unpaid care, it said.

This is because most of these carers are unable to find other sources of income, with more than a quarter not receiving a pension, carers’ allowance, or universal credit, the foundation found.

You are eligible for carer’s credit if you care for someone for at least 20 hours a week, and are aged between 16 and 66. The person you are looking after must usually receive one of the following:

Disability Living Allowance care component at the middle or highest rate

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Personal Independence Payment daily living part

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Child Disability Payment care component at the middle or highest rate

Adult Disability Payment daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate

You can still receive carer’s credit even if you take breaks from caring. For example, you will still get carer’s credit for 12 weeks if you take a short holiday, go into hospital, or someone you look after goes into hospital.

If you get the state pension, you won’t be able to claim the full carers’ allowance in addition to state pension payments.

The Government said it is trying to provide more help to unpaid carers.

Earlier this year, Parliament passed the Carer’s Leave Act, which is designed to give unpaid carers one week of unpaid leave a year.

Rosie Hooper, of Quilter, said despite the Government’s failure to push through social care plans, more people are becoming aware of carer’s credits because of a concerted effort by pension providers.

She said: “Unfortunately, the Government continues to kick the can down the road when it comes to the social care crisis. Until then unpaid carers have to shoulder this huge responsibility and it’s only right that they can get a pension credit at the very least in return.

“One of the potential reasons why there has been such an uptick in the number of people claiming these credits might be to do with a concerted effort by pension providers and increased media reporting earlier this year surrounding people making voluntary national insurance contributions.”

