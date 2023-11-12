Thousands call for Gaza ceasefire at Australian protests while pro-Israel rally demands release of hostages

Photograph: Flavio Brancaleone/AAP

Huge crowds have again flooded Australia’s capital cities in support of Palestinians, calling for an immediate ceasefire, while pro-Israeli groups converged on Sydney in a separate event calling for the release of hostages.

The pro-Palestinian rallies took place for the fifth weekend in a row since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza conflict following Hamas’s attack on 7 October and amid Israel’s subsequent bombardment of the besieged strip.

Significant crowds turned out to pro-Palestine events in Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, while rallies were also planned for Brisbane’s King George Square.

In Melbourne, Palestine supporters gathered at the steps of the state library before moving towards the parliament.

Margaret Beavis, the vice-president of the Medical Association for Prevention of War, told the Melbourne event: “UN spokespersons have described the situation in Gaza as being a graveyard for thousands of children.”

Sydney rally feels big today. Step up from last week. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/yTJFEQ5Guo — David Brophy (@Dave_Brophy) November 12, 2023

Palestinian-Australian founder of the Burgertory restaurant, Hash Tayah, told the rally his staff had received threats before his business was destroyed by fire this week. The incident caused clashes between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups in the Melbourne suburb of Caulfield. Victoria police said on Friday they did not believe the incident was linked to its owner’s support for Palestine.

Other speakers at the Melbourne rally included the Victorian Greens leader, Samantha Ratnam, and the Palestinian academic Micaela Sahhar.

Story continues

Members of the crowd chanted “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine” as they walked down Swanston Street in the centre of Melbourne.

Members of the Australian Jewish community hold placards and flags during a rally in Sydney on Sunday. Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

In Sydney, pro-Israel groups rallied to call on Hamas to release Israeli hostages. They held a vigil for the hostages and heard from a series of speakers at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park.

Avi Efrat, a former Israeli soldier, told the crowd that his generation were turning out for pro-Israeli rallies because they were “braver” and “more enthusiastic”.

“This generation is different. This generation is smarter. This generation is braver. This generation is more enthusiastic. And this generation has courage. If we have to say something, we will say it loud and clear.”

Alex Ryvchin, the co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, spoke about the rise in antisemitism.

“Our generation has seen that antisemitism may slumber but it never dies,” he said. “Now it chants in our streets, it marks our businesses, it tries to terrorise us in our homes and our synagogues. And if it not confronted by us all, it will devour once more. But we know who we are.”

– with Australian Associated Press