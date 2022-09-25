Thousands in New Brunswick still without power as cleanup from Fiona begins

The footbridge at the Bouctouche sand dunes was damaged during Fiona's trip through the province. (Mario Mercier/Radio-Canada - image credit)

While the storm clouds have passed over New Brunswick, the cleanup from post-tropical storm Fiona has just begun.

Many people began Sunday morning in the dark. N.B. Power is reporting 19,891 customers without power as of 8 a.m.

The bulk of the outages remain in the Shediac-Cap-Péle (7,596) and Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe regions (4,243).

Dominique Couture, spokesperson for N.B. Power, said heavy winds overnight prevented some crews from being able to access some power lines, which hindered restoration progress.

Still, crews were able to reduce the number of customers without power from Friday night's high of 95,000.

"Our crews continue to work hard to safely and efficiently restore power to all impacted customers," said Couture.

Military called in

All three branches of the armed forces have been called in to help with the cleanup, according to the Department of National Defence.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Saturday that forces at CFB Gagetown have been put on alert to help, if required.

"The Canadian Army's immediate response unit in Gagetown …has increased its readiness to move at short notice and deploy if called upon.

"[They] are now commencing reconnaissance and preparing for preliminary moves to better understand where and what is required."

In a post on its Facebook page, the 5th Canadian Division, which is based at CFB Gagetown, said they are "preparing to respond" to the request for assistance.

