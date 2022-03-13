Thousands of New Brunswick CUPE employees have back pay delayed

CUPE workers are seen in Saint John during November&#39;s strike. In total, there are approximately 22,000 workers part of the Canadian Union of Public Employees whose retroactive pay has been or will be paid within a 90-day timeline. (Roger Cosman/CBC - image credit)
CUPE workers are seen in Saint John during November's strike. In total, there are approximately 22,000 workers part of the Canadian Union of Public Employees whose retroactive pay has been or will be paid within a 90-day timeline. (Roger Cosman/CBC - image credit)

Thousands of workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees will have their back pay delayed by the New Brunswick government.

According to CUPE, the government is required to process retroactive payments within 90 days of their agreements being ratified.

Close to 3,500 active employees will be receiving their retroactive pay late.

"We're calling all our leaders in CUPE national to look at all legal options to challenge this," said CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost.

Drost said the delay was communicated on March 1, with the province requesting an extension from four union locals still awaiting payment.

"This employer knew they had a major task ahead of them, and obviously they hadn't prioritized that. We have come to learn that they haven't even begun calculations on several of these large groups," said Drost.

"These agreements were signed early December, but they were ratified in November."

Jacques Poitras/CBC
Jacques Poitras/CBC

In a statement, Erika Jutras with the finance and treasury board noted "there are approximately 22,000 employees whose retroactive pay has been or will be paid within the 90 day timeline."

Due to the number of workers, the province added this has created an unusually large workload for payroll officers, who must complete separate individual manual retroactive pay calculations for thousands of workers.

Jutras further stated, "Given the high volume of transactions, and to ensure accuracy, additional time is required. We are working diligently to process all retro-pay transactions as quickly as possible and have allocated additional resources to assist with this work."

But Drost is critical of why resources were not dedicated to addressing back pay as soon as contracts were ratified.

"I want to make it very clear, not one of our workers is upset with the people at payroll," he said.

"We're upset with a government that didn't make sure there were resources available to resolve these issues."

Drost said that when there were COVID-19 outbreaks, union members were asked to help out in ways different from their regular duties.

"They could have brought people in from other parts of government to assist with this major [back pay] task," he said.

Back pay processing breakdown

A summary was provided by the province for back pay processing for various locals.

For example, retroactive payments have been processed in time for:

  • CUPE 1840 local members, court stenographers and Crown prosecutors.

  • Local 1252 employees part of the New Brunswick Council of Hospital Unions, which represents workers within Vitalité Health Network, Horizon Health Network and Ambulance New Brunswick.

However, work is ongoing to adjust pay rates for locals 1190, 1251 and 1418. These groups are receiving negotiated pay rates.

Workers in these locals include tradespeople and repair workers, correctional officers, human service workers, laundry and custodial workers, rehabilitation and therapy workers.

Retroactive payments for local 2745, which represents nearly 4,400 educational and clerical support staff, will be completed in April.

