Thousands attend Calgary vigil to honour lives lost to police brutality and racism

The names of people killed by police brutality echoed through Calgary's Olympic Plaza on Saturday afternoon, where thousands gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn and honour victims of racist injustice and police violence.

Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile.

It wasn't just American names on the list.

Olando Brown. Abdirahman Abdi. Pierre Coriolan.

The crowd chanted the long list of names, while raising fists, signs and cellphone lights into the air.

"My hopes are that people will become mobilized and start applying anti-racism in their day-to-day lives," Adora Nwofor, one of the organizers, said.

Erin Collins/CBC

The event was the fourth held in Calgary this week, and one of hundreds across the U.S. and Canada ignited by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay unarmed and handcuffed, telling the officer that he couldn't breathe.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder, and the three others on scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

While organizers mourned Floyd's death they also wanted to share an important message — racism and police violence are Canadian issues too.

They called for policing reform and for police to collect data on actions taken against people of colour.

Terri Trembath/CBC

Organizers also reminded those in the crowd to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19. Most of those in attendance wore masks, hand sanitizer was handed out, and Xs were marked on the ground to remind people to stand two metres apart.

"It's unfortunate COVID-19 is killing people, it's disproportionately killing marginalized people ... we want people to be safe, hear our message, go home and apply it," Nwofor said.

Earlier in the week, Calgary Police Service put a statement on its Facebook page addressing the relationship between the police force and the communities it serves.

"While we are proud of the relationships that CPS has built in our city, we don't for a moment believe we are perfect. This world is big, but we know what is happening in the U.S. is being felt far beyond their borders," the post said.

"We are always one incident, one moment of broken trust, one tragedy away, from experiencing a shift in the foundation that we have built with those we serve. Every single interaction that an officer has with a citizen needs to be rooted in our values of respect, compassion, honesty, integrity, fairness, courage and accountability."

Many on social media have pointed out that the statement did not specifically condemn the actions of officers in the U.S., or specifically address the issues of racism or police brutality.

Organizers asked members of CPS not to participate in Saturday's vigil.

"One cop participating, kneeling and chanting for pictures, will not create the change we need," said Nwofor, to cheers and whistles from the crowd. "Especially when you are silent participants of a corrupt system otherwise."

Protests have grown over the course of the past 10 days in the wake of what videos of many U.S. demonstrations have shown to be increasing aggressive tactics by police.

There was only one small disturbance at Saturday's even, when a counter-protester was led away by police.