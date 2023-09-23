Thousands of asylum seekers cross from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas

“Before, we would hear rumors, [but] nothing happened,” Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said. “But this time something happened.”
Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. signed a disaster declaration for the city on Wednesday evening. In response, the U.S. Department of Defense has sent 800 more active duty troops to Eagle Pass to assist with the processing of migrants, adding to 2,500 National Guard members there. Border holding facilities are expanding by 3,250 people to nearly 23,000 and extending home surveillance nationwide for families awaiting initial asylum screenings.
President Joe Biden lambasted Republicans over the migration crisis, saying they gutted the immigration system during Donald Trump's presidency and have since failed to provide him with necessary funding to address the situation.
STORY: U.S. Border Patrol agents have been processing migrants from all over the world who were waiting between the two metal border barriers on the southern border, in scenes reminiscent of the large numbers of migrants who gathered there in May.U.S. border authorities encountered more than 142,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the first half of September, according to data shared by Mexico's president, a tally on pace to match or even surpass previous monthly highs.The dramatic increase along the border - notably in San Diego, California, and the Texan cities of El Paso and Eagle Pass - marks a turning point after numbers had plummeted in recent months, and could create fresh political challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden heading into election season.
Italy's conservative government said on Friday asylum seekers would be detained while their request for protection was processed unless they could pay 4,938 euros ($5,259) as a type of bail. Earlier this week the government announced it would create more detention centres with an eye to increasing deportations as it struggles to contain a surge in migrant arrivals. However, it faces possibly insurmountable problems both in boosting deportations and building more detention centres.
The Biden administration has moved to provide hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants with work permits, meeting calls from New York and other cities strained by an influx of asylum seekers.
The Biden administration is offering protection from deportation, granted to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the United States, to hundreds of thousands more, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
STORY: These scenes of thousands of migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border are reminiscent of the influx the country saw before U.S. President Joe Biden in May rolled out a new policy to deter illegal crossings.Within a month, those tough measures such as deporting migrants and banning re-entry for five years drove the border-crossing rate down some 70%.But four months on, and the early deterrent effect appears to be wearing off.Record numbers of migrants, in the thousands, have crossed into the United States in recent days, with many more still arriving by bus and cargo trains to Mexican border towns.The surge could represent a looming political challenge for Biden heading into election season.Enrique Lucero is Tijuana's director of migrant affairs."The big problem we see is that it could become a humanitarian crisis. Irregular border crossings are being encouraged, generating organised crime and human trafficking. These are the risks we see if decisions are not taken promptly."Experts say the U.S. lacks the capacity to detain and process migrants at the border often making it impossible for the administration to carry out the harsh penalties it announced in May.And as a result, some asylum seekers who cross illegally are being released into the U.S. with a future court date, rather than being deported.Their success stories are repeated back to migrants still en route.This Venezuelan migrant, still on the Mexican side of the border, says he heard rumours about people being let into the U.S. after turning themselves into border agents.He's determined to continue on his journey. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection meanwhile has told Reuters that it was "safely and efficiently" processing migrants and would impose consequences, including deportation, on migrants without a legal basis to stay in the country.