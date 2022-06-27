  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thousands arrive at Wimbledon for first full-capacity tournament in three years

Laura Parnaby, PA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roger Federer
    Roger Federer
    Swiss tennis player
  • Matteo Berrettini
    Italian tennis player

Thousands of tennis fans have begun pouring through the gates at Wimbledon as it returns at full capacity for the first time in three years.

The Met Office has warned the expected 42,000 supporters to brace for rain showers over SW19 in the early afternoon – just as the first Centre Court games are set to begin.

The world’s oldest tennis tournament was cancelled in 2020, for the first time since the Second World War, amid coronavirus restrictions, and audience capacity was reduced to 50% in 2021.

A huge throng of hopeful tennis fans also joined the famous queue for premium tickets on the day of play, including Roger Federer superfan Danilo Criscuolo, who flew from Napoli in Italy last week to be first in line for Tuesday tickets.

The 30-year-old, a car rental administrator who has been camping in south-west London for three nights, told the PA news agency: “It was a very long trip because we were two hours delayed from the start, and there was another two hours of delay for the luggage.

“But when I saw for the first time the grass of the Wimbledon park, I lost all my bad vibes – only good vibes.”

Baring a tattoo of Federer on his calf, he joked: “I have a portrait here of Roger Federer but I don’t have a portrait of my wife – he is more important than my wife.”

Mr Criscuolo said he is rooting for Italian and men’s world number 11 Matteo Berrettini this year.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Spectators wearing Union Jack style T-shirts look towards Centre Court ahead of day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

Veteran Wimbledon fan and retired GP Maggie Wright said she has been joining the queue for premium on-the-day tickets for 60 years.

The 71-year-old, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, who was camping with her daughter, Henrietta Braithwaite, 30, told PA: “We used to stand and queue for Centre Court for five shillings, I think it was.

“Initially you didn’t have to queue overnight, and then it was on the pavement, and I think we really were the diehard fans because there would be cars all night flashing their lights at us – terrible.

“It’s very quiet this year, but it’s always great because you meet people from around the world and you never know who you’re going to be next to.

“Everyone’s really friendly and helpful. It is a great part of the experience.

“The worst thing about the queue is finding somewhere to shower, and the best part is everything else.”

Colm O’Donnell, from Ashford in Kent, said he has made lifelong friends with people from China, Australia and the USA after meeting them in the Wimbledon queue.

The 35-year-old food bank employee, who has been camping outside the south-west London venue to ensure his spot in the queue since Saturday, told PA: “This is my fifth year in the queue.

“I’m making an effort because I’ve made so many friends in the queue and that’s what’s so good about the queue.

“I’ve made a friend in the queue who I’ve been having Zoom calls with for the past year-and-a-half during Covid and lockdown, and they’ve invited me to their home in Australia.

“And that’s the magic of what the queue does, for meeting people around the world.

“That’s why Federer fans and tennis fans come to meet in this one spectacular place in Wimbledon.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Spectator Gail Campbell, from Scotland, arrives at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr O’Donnell said that, as a Federer fan, he wants to see “anyone but Djokovic” win this year, particularly after he refused to get vaccinated for coronavirus ahead of the Australian Open.

The morning play-offs will see men’s home favourite Cameron Norrie face veteran Spaniard Pablo Andujar, while British women’s number three Heather Watson will compete against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

Meteorologists have forecast drizzle from around 1pm until 4pm – meaning the retractable roof may have to be activated over the first Centre Court matches from 1.30pm.

Fan favourite Andy Murray will be among the first on court, facing Australian James Duckworth.

The Scot is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain injury.

First seed Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth successive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, will also be taking to the court in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her Centre Court debut against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

The British teenager has been in a race against time to be fit after suffering a side strain earlier this month.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ground staff update the order of play for day one of Wimbledon 2022 (John Walton/PA)

This year, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine, taking men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s number five Aryna Sabalenka out of the running.

The decision has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.

According to Sunday evening’s odds from bookmaker Bet365, Djokovic is 4/5 to win the men’s singles competition, followed by Italian Matteo Berrettini at 5/1 and Spain’s Rafael Nadal at 7/1.

For the women’s singles, 21-year-old Polish player Iga Swiatek is placed at 6/4 to win, with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at 8/1 and American teenager Coco Gauff at 12/1.

The All England Club tournament in south-west London is running from June 27 until July 10 this year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Resilient racewalker Evan Dunfee strides to 20km victory at track and field nationals

    Veteran race walker and Olympic bronze medallist Evan Dunfee wasn't afraid to admit he had some nerves going into his 20-kilometre race walk event to begin the track and field national championships this week. There was doubt as he took to the start line Wednesday afternoon at Mission Raceway Park — some nagging injuries in previous months and a little bit of a post-Olympic letdown had Dunfee questioning whether he'd be able to perform the way he wanted to in his 10th nationals appearance. Then

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Lions QB Rourke throws record-setting 436 yards, B.C. dominates Toronto Argos 44-3

    VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Canadian shot-put star Sarah Mitton basking in the most successful stretch of her career

    Standing just 5-foot-6, Sarah Mitton isn't the most daunting figure in the shot put circle. But what she lacks in size, she makes up with grit and attitude. "Give 'er hell in the circle and hope for the best," she told CBC Sport as she prepares for the national championships this week in the township of Langley, B.C. She competes Saturday night. Throwing free and fearlessly, Mitton is basking in the most successful stretch of her athletic career. In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record

  • Whitecaps through to Canadian Championship finals with 2-1 victory over York United

    VANCOUVER — For the first time in four years, the Vancouver Whitecaps are headed to the Canadian Championship final. There were some tense moments late in Vancouver's 2-1 victory over York United on Wednesday, though, moments when head coach Vanni Sartini wasn't sure whether his club's recent troubles in the tournament would persist. After taking a 2-0 lead midway through the second half, the Caps coughed up a goal in the 84th minute and Sartini's nerves were tested. Was his Major League Soccer

  • Kadri returns, scores overtime winner to move Avalanche within win of Stanley Cup

    Nazem Kadri scored the biggest goal of his career in Game 4, bringing the Avalanche to within a win of the Stanley Cup.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Oleksiak, Liendo help Canada to record medal haul at world aquatics championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Penny Oleksiak and Joshua Liendo helped Canada reach a record medal haul on Friday at the world aquatics championships. Toronto's Oleksiak won a Canadian-record eighth career medal and Liendo, from Markham, Ont., picked up two medals in a jam-packed three-final day to give Canada a record nine medals (two gold, four silver, three bronze) heading into the final day of swimming competition in Budapest. Liendo swam the opening leg and Oleksiak took on anchor duty as Canada picke

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are on the brink of their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, thanks to Nazem Kadri's overtime goal. Even if the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning don't believe it should have counted. Kadri scored at 12:02 of the extra period to give Colorado a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and move the Avalanche within a win of their first championship in over two decades. Without specifically saying Tampa Bay felt Colorado had too many m

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Nick Paul, Lightning galvanized when playing hurt

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said that Nick Paul's return to the ice and goal was 'uplifting' in a pivotal Game 3 win over Colorado.&nbsp;

  • Canada's water polo women ousted at worlds by the Netherlands in Round of 16

    Canada was eliminated Sunday from the women's water polo tourney at the world aquatics championships by the Netherlands, a third-period collapse its undoing for a second consecutive game in Budapest, Hungary. The Dutch snapped a 3-3 tie in the Round of 16 match with six goals in the third on the way to an 10-7 win and quarter-final berth. On Thursday, the top-ranked Hungarians held a 5-4 lead over Canada after two periods before blanking their opponent 4-0 in the third of an 11-7 victory in the