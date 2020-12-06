Thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these $20 sneakers for ‘tired’ feet

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to fashion staples, sneakers are a must-have in every closet. After all, they’re super versatile and always in style. But sometimes, a pair of quality sneakers can cost you a pretty penny, especially if you experience foot problems. For Amazon shoppers, there may be one shoe to help solve this problem — and a pair is only $20.

With over 15,000 customer ratings, the Tiosebon Women’s Athletic Walking Shoes are an Amazon fan-favorite. Engineered for comfort, these affordable sneakers stand out among shoppers for being “low-impact” and supportive for “tired” or problematic feet.

Credit: Amazon

Part of what makes these affordable sneakers a home run for many consumers is the design. The top is made out of a lightweight mesh and knit material, which allows for breathability and quick drying time. The elastic band shoe opening helps keep you from “grinding” or rubbing your heels as you put them on. Plus, the thick rubber insole helps minimize the shock and impact on your joints as you walk.

As a bonus, the shoes also come in a variety of colors. From traditional black to neon pink, you can find a color that matches with almost any outfit. No matter if you need a shoe for walking or running errands, these lightweight kicks may be the affordable solution.

Aside from noting the sneakers’ comfortability, shoppers also highlighted how they helped alleviate discomfort.

“Great walking shoe,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The top part is some kind of knit mesh fabric that feels very sock-like, so it doesn’t put any pressure on any part of the top of the foot, which means no blisters or rubbing anywhere.”

Story continues

“For years and years, my mother has always complained about pain in her feet,” one reviewer explained. “She said these are the most comfortable shoes she has ever worn! She went on and on about how great the shoes are. Trust me, after years of listening to her complain about other shoes, this was music to my ears.”

Although some shoppers noted that they experienced trouble keeping the shoe insert from coming out when they took the shoe off, this did not appear to be a deal breaker.

If you enjoyed this, you may like reading about Reebok offering 40 percent off sitewide in super huge back-to-school sale.

More from In The Know:

With a flick of a paintbrush, this artist creates surreal celebrity portraits

The massive Belk shoe sale has name-brands for as low as $30

This Black-owned beauty supply store sells everything from skincare to wigs

These $15 best-selling sweatpants are trending on Amazon

The post Thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these $20 sneakers for ‘tired’ feet appeared first on In The Know.