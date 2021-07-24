Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $21 Portable Fan for a Cool Breeze on the Go

SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan

No matter how hard you try to keep cool in the summer, there are some days when window air conditioners and breathable clothing just won't cut it—especially if you're spending time outside. If you're looking for an easy way to beat the heat, it's time to meet this mini clip-on fan that can be attached to practically anything, anywhere.

With more than 14,700 five-star ratings, the SkyGenius Clip-On Fan is one of the most popular portable fans on Amazon. It has a compact size (about 8 inches tall and 6 inches wide), so the options of exactly where you can prop this fan are practically endless. Customers attach it to their Peloton bikes, baby strollers, nightstands, and more to keep cool after tough workouts and everyday activities alike. Many customers also say it's great for bringing on vacation to hot destinations, especially if you'll be doing a lot of walking.

Thanks to its flat non-slip base, the portable fan can also be placed on office desks while you're working and kitchen counters while you're cooking. And since the fan rotates 360 degrees, you'll be able to feel a cool breeze from any angle. It has two different speed settings, too, but based on the reviews, you'll still cool down even at the lowest speed. When the battery runs low (it should last anywhere from three to six hours), you can charge it with the included USB cable through your computer or a portable power bank. The fan can even run continuously on the lowest setting while it's plugged in to charge.

"This might be the most powerful fan I've tried," wrote one shopper. "I was so impressed how quickly it charged and how strong the fan was—I easily could feel it from 5-6 feet away, [and] when put in front of my face, it [feels like when] a hair dryer [is] on the high setting."

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.

Even though the SkyGenius fan is affordable, customers say it's still "worth every penny." In fact, one person updated their review four years later to note that it's "still running strong."

"This little fan has far exceeded my expectations," another customer said. "The battery that came with it will last an easy two to three hours on high. It moves plenty of air and keeps a little one cool during those hot days. We use this all the time at the theme parks… If I could give this thing 10 stars I would. It is durable and [it has] also survived multiple drops off of the counter."

No matter what you're up to this summer, this portable clip-on fan will provide a constant cool breeze. Head to Amazon to order one yourself while it's just $21.