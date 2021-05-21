Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Padded Leash Is a Must-Have for Dogs That Pull

Amazon

Nothing gets dogs more excited than walk time. (Okay, maybe treats.) And while daily walks are a great way for your dog to get some exercise and explore new places, it’s not so fun for you if they’re prone to pulling on their leash. Whether your furry friend is still in the early stages of leash training or you’ve got yourself an always-excited dog, Amazon shoppers recommend picking up a two-pack of the Ladoogo Dog Leash for a smoother ride.

What sets this ergonomic leash apart from the others is its padded handle, which is made of a cushiony foam material and has a grooved texture for a firm grip, even when dogs are pulling their hardest. As for the actual leash, it’s crafted from thick and durable rock-climbing rope that’s resistant to tangles.

Pet owners have their choice of 5-foot and 6-foot leash lengths, both of which can support dogs between 18 and 120 pounds. (In fact, the 5-foot option is as much as 53% off right now.) Other perks include a rust-proof swivel hook, reflective threads, and back-up slip lead, which can be used as a collar in a pinch. Plus, you get two leashes with your order.

The Ladoogo Dog Leash is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — it has more than 13,000 five-star ratings. In their reviews, pet owners highlighted that it works with a variety of dog breeds and performs better than standard nylon leashes, especially for pups that are new to walking on a leash because there’s less chance of getting wrapped up.

“Our 90-pound [Lab] is a very heavy puller and it definitely feels as though it can hold up to her no problem,” one reviewer said. “It also doesn't seem to be too heavy or bothersome for our little guy,” a 25-pound Pomeranian mix. “The foam grip is really great especially when our big girl is pulling, no cutting into your hand or slipping away. I really like the feel of the clasp that connects to the collar. It feels very sturdy and can rotate 360 degrees, so no twisted leash.”

According to one reviewer, it doesn’t aggravate health conditions that can make it hard to hold a leash. “My father will walk one of the dogs with me on occasion as walking is great for his health, but he has terrible arthritis in his hands,” they said in their five-star review. “And, the first day he went on a walk using one of these leashes, he was so happy. He said it was like clouds for his arthritic hands.”

Others pointed out that the leash’s metal ring is compatible with their favorite dog-walking accessories like bag dispensers and that it’s easy to walk multiple pups at once.

“I am so thankful that I ordered these leashes,” an Amazon shopper raved. “I walk a few dogs daily and have a couple that are pretty strong and like to pull. I've been working on training them to not pull like that, and have had some ‘leash burn’ from the regular leashes. I originally was looking for longer leashes when I noticed these. They are nice and thick, and the rubber grip on the handle is super comfortable.”

