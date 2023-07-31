Thousands again without power across Kansas City metro after storm blows through Sunday

At least 63,000 people are estimated to be without power Sunday evening after a severe thunderstorm with winds up to 70 miles per hour swept through the Kansas City metro.

The Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County reported about 13,500 outages as of about 9 p.m. Sunday, in addition to about 200 additional Evergy outages in the county.

Evergy reported the following outage totals across the rest of the metro as of about 9 p.m. Sunday:

Johnson County: 20,620

Platte County: 9,159

Jackson County: 16,852

Clay: 2,730

Across all of Evergy’s coverage area, which includes the Topeka metro, nearly 72,000 customers were without power as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

“Rain and strong storms blew through our territory and resulted in significant outages. Our teams are mobilized and beginning damage assessment and repair,” a note on the power company website read. “Initial estimated restoration times are likely to change as the damage is evaluated.”

A few weeks earlier, a July 14 storm knocked out power for about 186,000 customers, a few thousand of whom were left in the dark for days.