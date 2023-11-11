London pro-Palestine march live: Thousands of activists to descend on capital on Armistice Day

Protesters hold placards and wave Palestinian flags during a previous demonstration at Westminster Bridge (AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian activists are set to descend on the capital on Armistice Day to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Huge crowds have arrived in Hyde Park ahead of the march at 1pm. The demonstration – which is predicted to attract more than 500,000 activists – comes after a two-minute silence was held at the Cenotaph in Westminster for fallen servicemen and women.

Protective barriers around the “Remembrance Sunday footprint” in Whitehall have been extended far wider than normal.

Police have given officers additional powers to search anyone in the area for weapons, and demand people remove face coverings and masks concealing their identity in Westminster and parts of Wandsworth and Lambeth, south of the River Thames, between 10am on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley resisted pressure to ban the demonstration, prompting accusations of bias from Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

But last night she gave the police her “full backing” at a meeting with the commissioner.

Two minute Armistice silence begins

11:03 , Sami Quadri

Hundreds of people gathered at the Cenotaph to observe two minutes of silence to commemorate the UK’s war dead at 11am.

Pictured: Police officers take their positions by the Cenotaph

10:44 , Sami Quadri

Huge police presence near the Cenotaph ahead of the pro-Palestine march this afternoon

(Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Fight breaks out between police and groups attempting to reach Cenotaph

10:38 , Sami Quadri

Fights have broken out between police and groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph.

The large crowd of people bearing St George’s flags were seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die”.

A line of police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

The group appears to have reached Whitehall where the Cenotaph is situated.

Many more are pushing through, shouting “forward”.

Activists banned from protesting at Waterloo, Victoria and Charing Cross

10:23 , Sami Quadri

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he granted consent for transport police to make orders banning protests at three London railway stations so that people can travel “free from intimidation”.

He said in a statement: “Armistice Day is a moment of solemn national reflection in remembrance of those who have given their lives in service of our country. It’s important that people can use our rail network to safely travel, free from intimidation.

“That’s why I have granted consent for the British Transport Police to make orders under Section 14A of the Public Order Act 1986 prohibiting planned protests at various London stations today, meaning anyone taking part will be subject to arrest.

“I will always back the British Transport Police to use their powers to keep people safe and I am grateful to their officers, especially those who are on duty today.

“While the right to peaceful protest is a key part of our democratic society, it cannot be at the expense of other people’s right not to be seriously disrupted or intimidated.”

Pictured: Pro-Palestine activists wearing high-vis jackets gather in Hyde Park

10:20 , Sami Quadri

Huge crowds have gathered in Hyde Park ahead of the pro-Palestine march in central London

(ES)

Scores of activists gather in Hyde Park ahead of march

10:12 , Sami Quadri

Scores of people have gathered in Hyde Park for a “stewards’ meeting” ahead of the pro-Palestine match in central London.

They are all wearing high-vis jackets, while many have also donned keffiyehs, Palestinian scarves.

There is a heavy police presence at the nearby Wellington Arch, where more than 10 police vans are parked, including vehicles from Lancashire Constabulary and Cumbria Constabulary.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign expects 'mass peaceful protest'

09:20 , Sami Quadri

Organisers of the protest issued a statement saying they "have put a huge amount of effort into stewarding and safeguarding the march".

A statement from the coalition ahead of tomorrow's march 🇵🇸



What Armistice events are happening over the weekend?

08:44 , Sami Quadri

A national two-minute silence will take place at 11am.

The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall will be attended by the King and Queen and other members of the royal family on Saturday evening.

Remembrance Sunday events will take place at the Cenotaph in Westminster the following day.

Why is a pro-Palestine march taking place on Armistice Day?

07:52 , Sami Quadri

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are set to travel to the capital on Saturday despite concerns over the demonstration clashing with Armistice Day.

When and where is it happening?

Protesters will officially gather at Hyde Park, about a mile from Whitehall at noon, before marching to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

The planned demonstration is set to end at 4pm.

Speeches will be made on a stage set up near the end of the march, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, actors Maxine Peake and Juliet Stevenson, and Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine mission to the UK, expected to take part.

Who is involved?

The coalition of groups behind the march are the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Trade unions, political groups such as the Socialist Worker and various politicians will also attend.

Why is it happening?

Stop the War has insisted that the focus of the march is on stopping the killing in Gaza.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign says the UK Government, through its “endorsement” of Israel, has been rendered “complicit” in the deaths of people in Gaza.

Major policing operation as capital braces for Armistice Day pro-Palestine march

07:35 , Sami Quadri

The pro-Palestine rally on Saturday afternoon is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over the demonstration coinciding with Remembrance Weekend.

There are concerns about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph, even though the demonstration is not intended to go near the monument.

Scotland Yard will deploy nearly 2,000 officers across central London in a major policing operation over the weekend.

On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.

“This act of remembrance is fundamental to who we are as a country and I want to reassure those wishing to pay their respects, attend services and travel that they can and should do so,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.