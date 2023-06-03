Thousands of migrants told to share rooms in push to save £250m

Migrant protestors returned to the Comfort Inn in Pimlico, London, on Friday night after a three-day protest - James Manning/PA

Thousands of asylum seekers are to be forced to share hotel rooms as part of efforts to drive down costs.

Ministers are to roll out the policy nationally following a showdown with asylum seekers in central London who staged a pavement protest after being forced to give up single en suite hotel rooms in which they had lived for up to two years. Ministers aim to save the taxpayer more than £250 million this year alone.

It comes as new polling highlighted the scale of concern among Conservative voters over the Government’s handling of immigration. A survey by Savanta found that six in 10 (60 per cent) of Conservative voters believe that the Government is handling immigration badly, including over a third (36 per cent) who said Rishi Sunak’s administration is handling the issue very badly.

Protest abandoned

The 40 migrants abandoned their protest after being warned by the Home Office that they would lose their right to public funding for housing, food or money if they refused to share four to a room with two bunk beds.

They returned to the Comfort Inn in Pimlico on Friday night after the three-day protest during which the migrants from countries including Iraq, Iran, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Bangladesh also barricaded the hotel entrance with their baggage.

The policy – known as Operation Maximise – has been masterminded by Robert Jenrick, Immigration Minister, to slash the £6 million a day cost of housing some 50,000 asylum seekers in hotels across the UK.

Under the plan, groups of two, three or four single adult male migrants will be required to share a single room rather than have individual rooms.

Ministers believe that it will not only save the taxpayer millions of pounds but will also act as a deterrent as people smugglers promote hotels and UK tourist sights to persuade migrants to make the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats.

‘Reducing the pull factor’

A Government source said: “The aim is to reduce the need for hotels – by maximising the ones we have – saving the taxpayer money and reducing the pull factor to the UK of accommodating economic migrants in hotels which are more luxurious than our European counterparts.”

The move comes on top of plans to house 10,000 migrants in two disused RAF airfields at Scampton in Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex, a former prison in Bexhill, east Sussex, Catterick barracks in North Yorkshire, a barge moored in Portland, Dorset, and other locations.

The barge – Bibby Stockholm – is due to be towed within days from a refit at Falmouth to Portland where it will house 500 single male migrants.

Scampton and Wethersfield are subject of High Court legal challenges by their local councils but ministers hope to open them by August to house Channel migrants transferred from the processing centre at Manston, near Dover.

Ministers have also set up a special 400-strong unit of immigration caseworkers to clear a backlog of nearly 17,000 Albanian asylum applicants, most of whom are expected to be rejected as coming from a “safe” country.

Threat of removal

It is part of an effort by the Government to remove all Albanians who entered the UK illegally after a record 12,000 crossed the Channel last year.

Ministers believe the threat of removal is the single-biggest deterrent to small-boat crossings, with Albanians attempting to cross this year accounting for just two per cent of the 7,610 so far this year.

Ministers are likely to face a legal challenge over Operation Maximise, as anyone who refused an offer could face destitution without public funds. There is, however, a recognised counter to that if a person makes themselves “intentionally homeless”.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “This is the hostile environment writ large with the Government viewing those who have escaped tyrannical rule in countries such as Iran and Afghanistan or bombs and bullets in countries such as Syria as undeserving of being treated with basic human decency.

“There would be no need to use hotels if years of mismanagement hadn’t led to an asylum backlog of 170,000 with initial decisions taking more than an average of 18 months.”

Rescue after dinghy sinks

One of the Pimlico asylum seekers, a teacher aged 50 from Syria, said he paid traffickers £20,000 to bring him across the Channel from France in a dinghy with 25 others. He was rescued by the Royal Navy when the dinghy sank and he was forced to swim towards a ship.

The father-of-three said: “We gave up our protest at midnight because we were told we would be made homeless if we didn’t return to our hotel room. We were too frightened to carry on. The rooms are too small for four men but we are being treated well and are given food, wifi and £8 a week.”