Thoughts, observations from first day of Clemson’s spring football practices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Cubit
·5 min read
Dawson Powers/Special to The State
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Eason
    American football player, coach

Clemson opened spring practices on Wednesday with some familiar faces and some new ones, ranging from players to staff.

The Tigers brought in nine midyear enrollees from the 2022 class and have new coordinators in Wes Goodwin (defense) and Brandon Streeter (offense), who was already the quarterbacks’ coach, as well as two new position coaches in Nick Eason (defensive tackles, defensive run game coordinator) and Thomas Austin (offensive line).

Clemson also graduated five defensive starters but only lost two on offense, giving the unit some continuity after struggling in 2021.

Here are four observations from the first day of spring practice:

Cade Klubnik’s debut

Five-star quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 prospect at his position in the Class of 2022, was one of the nine midyear enrollees and has spent almost two months adjusting to the academic side of college life. With spring football starting up, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman who will wear No. 2, looked smooth in his first-ever college practice. He’s also noticeably smaller than rising junior DJ Uiagalelei, who was still sporting a knee brace after spraining his PCL last season against Louisville.

Though still listed at 250 pounds, Uiagalelei lost 15 lbs during the offseason and appeared slimmer, though “he’s never gonna be little ever,” Swinney said. The Southern California native took first-team reps as expected on Wednesday and moved well, appearing not to be bothered by his knee. The next step for him heading into his junior season will be cutting down on the interceptions and having better ball security.

That’s not to say that Klubnik can’t still challenge, though. Swinney noted the Texan will get “a ton of work” right out of the gate. He’ll have the same expectations on him as Uiagalelei and Tigers quarterback predecessors Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, all of whom were midyear enrollees.

“The expectation is he comes in here and he’s the guy that we recruited,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader, he’s a detailed preparer and he takes the field with great preparation day-in and day-out. He learns from his mistakes and he just gets better as he goes.”

Getting healthy

What the Tigers have practicing right now pales in comparison to what they’ll have five months from now when fall camp begins. The group still has a large percentage of players out with injuries but working their way back.

Clemson had 12 players in yellow jerseys — limited but not practicing — and three players in green jerseys — close to being full speed and ready to go. Safety Lannden Zanders (shoulder), cornerback Fred Davis (ankle), and offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington (ACL) were in green jerseys and were able to go through individual drills. Swinney said Pennington will be re-evaluated after spring break, which is March 21-25.

Among those in yellow jerseys were midyear enrollee and kicker Robert Gunn (ACL), Bryan Bresee (shoulder), quarterback-turned-wide receiver Will Taylor (ACL), defensive lineman Tre Williams (multiple injuries), safety Tyler Venables (hip labrum), tight end Sage Ennis (knee), running back Will Shipley (foot), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), linebacker Sergio Allen (ankle), cornerback Malcolm Greene (shoulder), running back Kobe Pace (big toe) and EJ Williams (knee).

Despite them not being able to practice right now, all will be ready to go by the time Clemson starts its offseason program in May, Swinney said.

Nick Eason’s coaching style

Clemson’s coaching staff underwent major changes during the offseason, losing both coordinators and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Eason left Auburn to replace Bates and had his first experience with coaching the group Wednesday. He took a more hands-on approach and didn’t mind demonstrating the drill when correcting players.

Eason’s primary goal, however, is to get to know players off the field first and invited some of the defensive linemen to his home for dinner, per a photo he posted on Twitter on Feb. 23.

The plan seems to be working as he’s been well-received by players.

“We’ve had great, uncommon stability here, so our world was kind of shaken with Coach (Brent Venables) and some of those guys leaving,” Tigers defensive end KJ Henry said. “Coach Eason, he’s top-notch. Definitely one of the best defensive minds I’ve been around. This is the first day on the field, but just getting his knowledge from the NFL standpoint, from different schools and also playing here. He has a love for this university, and love for us guys, so it’s very easy to bring him into the fold and make him a part of us because he’s been outstanding since he’s gotten here.”

Starting roles forming

Wide receivers Beaux Collins, Joseph Ngata — the Tigers’ leading returning receiver — and Brannon Spector, as well as tight end Jake Brinningstool, took first-team reps during the first practice. Spector’s presence was welcomed after the redshirt junior sat out of the 2021 season with respiratory challenges after a bout with COVID-19.

Brinningstool’s opportunity to be the starting tight end this spring came due to Allen and Ennis being out, though he did see the field some last season. He totaled three catches and one touchdown for 67 yards as a freshman.

Defensively, the Tigers return their whole defensive line but have guys to replace in the secondary. Swinney affirmed Sheridan Jones as one of Clemson’s new starting cornerbacks with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich gone, while pointing out Nate Wiggins and Fred Davis as possibilities to start with Jones.

“It’s a really, really talented group that can be developed to play at a high level but it’s gonna start with Sheridan for sure,” Swinney said. “Nate has had a really good offseason, really like how he finished the year, and then Fred. That’s kind of three I think we’re where it’ll start.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.