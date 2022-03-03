Thoughts, observations from first day of Clemson’s spring football practices

Clemson opened spring practices on Wednesday with some familiar faces and some new ones, ranging from players to staff.

The Tigers brought in nine midyear enrollees from the 2022 class and have new coordinators in Wes Goodwin (defense) and Brandon Streeter (offense), who was already the quarterbacks’ coach, as well as two new position coaches in Nick Eason (defensive tackles, defensive run game coordinator) and Thomas Austin (offensive line).

Clemson also graduated five defensive starters but only lost two on offense, giving the unit some continuity after struggling in 2021.

Here are four observations from the first day of spring practice:

Cade Klubnik’s debut

Five-star quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 prospect at his position in the Class of 2022, was one of the nine midyear enrollees and has spent almost two months adjusting to the academic side of college life. With spring football starting up, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman who will wear No. 2, looked smooth in his first-ever college practice. He’s also noticeably smaller than rising junior DJ Uiagalelei, who was still sporting a knee brace after spraining his PCL last season against Louisville.

Though still listed at 250 pounds, Uiagalelei lost 15 lbs during the offseason and appeared slimmer, though “he’s never gonna be little ever,” Swinney said. The Southern California native took first-team reps as expected on Wednesday and moved well, appearing not to be bothered by his knee. The next step for him heading into his junior season will be cutting down on the interceptions and having better ball security.

That’s not to say that Klubnik can’t still challenge, though. Swinney noted the Texan will get “a ton of work” right out of the gate. He’ll have the same expectations on him as Uiagalelei and Tigers quarterback predecessors Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, all of whom were midyear enrollees.

“The expectation is he comes in here and he’s the guy that we recruited,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader, he’s a detailed preparer and he takes the field with great preparation day-in and day-out. He learns from his mistakes and he just gets better as he goes.”

Getting healthy

What the Tigers have practicing right now pales in comparison to what they’ll have five months from now when fall camp begins. The group still has a large percentage of players out with injuries but working their way back.

Clemson had 12 players in yellow jerseys — limited but not practicing — and three players in green jerseys — close to being full speed and ready to go. Safety Lannden Zanders (shoulder), cornerback Fred Davis (ankle), and offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington (ACL) were in green jerseys and were able to go through individual drills. Swinney said Pennington will be re-evaluated after spring break, which is March 21-25.

Among those in yellow jerseys were midyear enrollee and kicker Robert Gunn (ACL), Bryan Bresee (shoulder), quarterback-turned-wide receiver Will Taylor (ACL), defensive lineman Tre Williams (multiple injuries), safety Tyler Venables (hip labrum), tight end Sage Ennis (knee), running back Will Shipley (foot), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), linebacker Sergio Allen (ankle), cornerback Malcolm Greene (shoulder), running back Kobe Pace (big toe) and EJ Williams (knee).

Despite them not being able to practice right now, all will be ready to go by the time Clemson starts its offseason program in May, Swinney said.

Nick Eason’s coaching style

Clemson’s coaching staff underwent major changes during the offseason, losing both coordinators and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Eason left Auburn to replace Bates and had his first experience with coaching the group Wednesday. He took a more hands-on approach and didn’t mind demonstrating the drill when correcting players.

Eason’s primary goal, however, is to get to know players off the field first and invited some of the defensive linemen to his home for dinner, per a photo he posted on Twitter on Feb. 23.

The plan seems to be working as he’s been well-received by players.

“We’ve had great, uncommon stability here, so our world was kind of shaken with Coach (Brent Venables) and some of those guys leaving,” Tigers defensive end KJ Henry said. “Coach Eason, he’s top-notch. Definitely one of the best defensive minds I’ve been around. This is the first day on the field, but just getting his knowledge from the NFL standpoint, from different schools and also playing here. He has a love for this university, and love for us guys, so it’s very easy to bring him into the fold and make him a part of us because he’s been outstanding since he’s gotten here.”

Starting roles forming

Wide receivers Beaux Collins, Joseph Ngata — the Tigers’ leading returning receiver — and Brannon Spector, as well as tight end Jake Brinningstool, took first-team reps during the first practice. Spector’s presence was welcomed after the redshirt junior sat out of the 2021 season with respiratory challenges after a bout with COVID-19.

Brinningstool’s opportunity to be the starting tight end this spring came due to Allen and Ennis being out, though he did see the field some last season. He totaled three catches and one touchdown for 67 yards as a freshman.

Defensively, the Tigers return their whole defensive line but have guys to replace in the secondary. Swinney affirmed Sheridan Jones as one of Clemson’s new starting cornerbacks with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich gone, while pointing out Nate Wiggins and Fred Davis as possibilities to start with Jones.

“It’s a really, really talented group that can be developed to play at a high level but it’s gonna start with Sheridan for sure,” Swinney said. “Nate has had a really good offseason, really like how he finished the year, and then Fred. That’s kind of three I think we’re where it’ll start.”