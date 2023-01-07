Thoughts on the Chiefs heading into the NFL playoffs? Let’s discuss at 8:45 tonight

The Chiefs’ day isn’t over until we talk about it, so join us on SportsBeat Live to discuss Saturday’s regular-season finale road game at the Raiders.

From their performance in Vegas, to Patrick Mahomes, to a huddle with a spin ... it’s all fair game with the NFL playoff on deck. The KC Star’s columnists and beat writers will take your questions and comments as they break down the game — and what happens next — around 8:30 p.m. today.