If You Thought It Was Too Early To Think About Christmas, Alison Hammond Is Here To Prove You Wrong

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond

She’s the reality TV contestant turned daytime TV queen, who will next week start her new gig as a presenter on the Great British Bake Off.

And now Alison Hammond will be spreading even more joy come Christmas time thanks to an exciting new role.

The This Morning presenter will spend the festive season starring in a pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk, playing ‘the spirit of the bean’ (no, we have no idea either).

Alison won’t have far to get home for Christmas either, as the shows will take place at the Birmingham Hippodrome in her home city.

Speaking at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Alison – who was dressed in her full fabulous costume – said: “My heart is always here. To be able to go on stage and perform for everyone… I like to see all those happy faces.

“I love panto, I love interaction, so for me, this is everything - and I get to go home to my own bed, it’s perfect!”

Of her character, Alison continued: “She’s very magical, she’s basically a fairy. She’s got a wand and a lot of magic and that’s what I’m bringing to the theatre.

“I’m going to bring my magic and my little bit of sparkle. It’s going to be great, I can’t wait.”

Alison got her TV presenting break on This Morning, initially starting as the daytime show’s roving reporter shortly after leaving the Big Brother house in the early 2000s.

In the two decades since, she has impressed viewers with her interviews with A-listers like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and was finally promoted to a full member of the presenting team in 2020.

Alison also competed on the celebrity version of Bake Off in 2020, prior to landing her role as co-host alongside Noel Fielding, where she had viewers howling with her efforts.

Catch Alison in Jack And The Beanstalk at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 16 December to Sunday 18 January.

READ MORE: