They thought Sandy Hook would 'wake up' the US. Uvalde school shooting proves it didn't.

Grace Hauck and Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
·9 min read

School librarian Mary Ann Jacob helped barricade more than a dozen children in a closet behind bookshelves at Sandy Hook Elementary School as gunshots rang out.

She thought the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly 10 years ago "would wake up the country."

"Unfortunately, I was wrong," Jacob told USA TODAY on Wednesday in the wake of another mass shooting, this one at a small Texas elementary school.

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning. Survivors and families of those killed in the Sandy Hook shooting say the incident is retraumatizing and unbearable – yet predictable.

Veronique De La Rosa, 51, who lost her 6-year-old son, Noah, in the Sandy Hook shooting, was running errands when she got a notification about the Texas incident on her phone. "As it became apparent what had happened and the scope of it, it was just absolutely devastating," she said.

When Texas officials announced the gunman was an 18-year-old, De La Rosa said she did some quick math. "I thought to myself, my goodness, the kids he shot today – some of them were probably not even born when Sandy Hook happened. The shooter himself was probably eight, nine years old," De La Rosa said.

'MY SON NEVER CAME HOME': 'My heart bleeds for Texas as I relive Dylan's murder at Sandy Hook'

Mark Barden, who remembers walking his 7-year-old son Daniel to the bus stop for the final time that Friday, said the tragedy "hauntingly" mirrors what he and other parents endured in 2012. He rattled off the likenesses: The age of the children. The setting. The weapon. The gunman's behaviors.

Erica Leslie Lafferty, whose mother, Principal Dawn Hochsprung, 47, was killed protecting her elementary school, said learning of the events in Texas felt eerily familiar.

"From the aerial shots to it being an elementary school, to the long and gruesome process of identifying bodies ... I am reliving everything that I went through nearly 10 years ago," said Lafferty, who was 27 at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Much like the day of her mom’s murder, Lafferty was working from home when she learned of Uvalde’s mass shooting. “I had several minutes of like, this can't be real,” she said.

In a flash, her computer screen’s breaking news alert transported the still-grieving daughter from her couch back to Dec. 14, at the firehouse where she and her sister raced to learn their mother's fate.

"They were asking me to describe my mom," Lafferty recalled of authorities’ questions at the firehouse. She and her sister had navigated a caution-tape-draped parking lot before being taken to a back room by a man holding a clipboard.

"I'm just like, 'She has freckles and pointy teeth' – that’s the first thing that came out of my mouth," Lafferty said.

More than 900 incidents of gunfire at K-12 schools since Sandy Hook

There have been at least 53 "active shooter" incidents – intending to kill or injure multiple victims – at K-12 schools since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database at the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

More broadly, there have been 969 incidents of gunfire at K-12 schools since Newtown, according to the database, which documents every instance a gun is brandished or fired or a bullet hits school property for any reason at any time.

Education Week, which uses a different metric, reported there have been 27 school shootings in 2022. The outlet tracks shootings on K-12 school property or on a school bus that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths and occurred while school was in session or during a school-sponsored event.

Nicole Hockley's son Dylan was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly 10 years ago.
Nicole Hockley's son Dylan was killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly 10 years ago.

"I know the unspeakable pain that parents of children killed during Tuesday's Texas school shooting are experiencing right now. I also know what they will endure for the rest of their lives," Nicole Hockley, who lost her 6-year-old son in Newtown, wrote in an opinion piece for USA TODAY.

She said, "My son, Dylan, my beautiful butterfly, was ripped away from me in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly 10 years ago. That day I sent him to school, and he never came home."

De La Rosa said her son, Noah, was a "jokester" and "a little spark of life." He "used to tell his sisters that when they were sleeping at night he would go to his job at a taco factory and make tacos all night," De La Rosa recalled.

Because Noah was a twin, he was "born knowing how to share," De La Rosa said. His twin sister is now 15, and his older sister is 17. They're doing "as well as can be expected," she said. "But I can tell you with certainty that the repercussions of being in the school on that day still ring today."

Barden recalled sitting down with his wife, Jackie, that night ten years ago to their older children, then 10 and 12, that their little brother had been shot and killed in his first-grade classroom.

"That's something no other parent should ever have to do," said Barden, 57, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.

IT'S NOT JUST UVALDE, TEXAS: Gunfire on US school grounds at historic high

'We are grieving with you. You are not alone.'

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, was killed at Sandy Hook, wrote a message to her fellow Connecticut residents on Facebook on Wednesday.

"For all within the state who wake up this morning facing horror upon horror of this latest news – after having lived Newtown: We are grieving with you. You are not alone," Marquez-Greene wrote.

Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was killed, told The New York Times he "felt compelled" to watch the coverage of the Uvalde shooting.

"It’s almost like an instant replay of Sandy Hook," he told the outlet. "I guess it’s something in society we know will happen again, over and over."

Scarlett Lewis, Jesse's mother, wrote on Twitter: "No one is going to fix this for us. We need to step up and take responsibility for the safety and well-being of our children."

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Jesse Lewis, wipes tears as he testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Jesse Lewis, wipes tears as he testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Lorrie Rodrigue, superintendent of Newtown Public Schools, said the shooting in Texas "initiated a profound emotional impact on many of our staff, students and families."

"After hearing the news, I immediately sent out a communication to let the school community know we would ensure the necessary supports were in place the following day," Rodrigue said in a statement.

School administrators and counselor teams were on alert at each of the seven schools in the district, which coordinated an enhanced police presence "to ease the minds" of the school community, Rodrigue said.

"While this tragedy is ever more significant for our families in Newtown, the focus of this story remains on those who need our support now in Uvalde, Texas," Rodrigue said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, and we have already sent word that we are here to help, as needed."

'WHAT ARE WE DOING?' Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy on Sandy Hook Elementary and the mass shooting in Uvalde

'Know all too well what they're going through' 

Lafferty said she finds herself thinking of the families in Uvalde who are enduring the excruciating wait for more information about their loved ones.

"I unfortunately know all too well what they're going through and what the next days, weeks, months and years are going to look like for them," Lafferty said.

The early days of the near-decade since losing her mother are fuzzy. Lafferty wishes she’d thought to write things down.

She doesn’t know how she managed to get to the funeral or back home to Connecticut; her mom was buried in the Adirondacks. Lafferty can’t recall who handed her a red scarf at her mom’s wake.

"Trauma is a crazy thing, and the mind works in crazy ways," Lafferty said. "The things that I blocked out, I’ve fought to get back. ... I don’t know if it’s good or bad."

BLOODSHED SINCE SANDY HOOK: Uvalde school shooting among deadliest school attacks in past 10 year

De La Rosa said she’s been dealing with grief "on a daily basis" for the past decade.

"You never close the book on losing a child. It's a grief that becomes your daily companion, and the best you can do is learn to live alongside it," she said.

To see this type of tragedy unfolding once again is frustrating, Barden said, but he remains hopeful that it's preventable. The Sandy Hook Promise's efforts to curb gun violence and teach kids to recognize the signs of a possible attacker has helped prevent eight planned school shootings and at least 100 deaths by suicide, Barden said.

Right now, he's asking anyone who's outraged and hurt to hold on to that feeling and use it for good.

"If we want to think of ourselves as a life-affirming, life-embracing society, then action must be taken, common sense measures must be taken at the federal level," De La Rosa said. "Because we're becoming a culture of death, where people are becoming inured to these mass shootings because they're occurring with such frequency."

De La Rosa said it’s imperative to take legislative action to restrict access to military-grade weapons.

In February, the families of nine Sandy Hook victims agreed to a $73 million settlement against the maker of the gun used in the shooting. The settlement followed several years of litigation with Remington Arms, the maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle.

"Today, I'm angry. I'm sad. But I'm ready to continue fighting back," said Jacob, now a volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action at Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group. "We will never accept this as normal. Lawmakers should step up or get out."

For anything to change in the wake of gun violence, Lafferty said, it’d take more than thoughts and prayers.

"Thoughts and prayers are not going to bring back my dead mom, thoughts and prayers are not going to save the next school," Lafferty said. "We need people to act, and we need it to happen now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas school shooting retraumatizes Sandy Hook survivors, families

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A shocked Texas town struggles to make sense of school massacre

    Frank Salazar pointed down the road at the low-slung buildings of Robb Elementary School, just two blocks from his home, struggling to make sense of the massacre there less than 24 hours earlier that stunned his little Texas town. Salazar, 18, a senior at Uvalde High School, went to Robb Elementary as a child, walking to school with his cousins.

  • Donald Trump Will Headline NRA Event in Houston 3 Days After Texas School Shooting

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are also expected to attend the three-day event organizers call a "celebration of Second Amendment rights"

  • Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in glo

  • Texas shooting: What do we know about the primary school massacre?

    Nineteen children and two teachers have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a primary school in Texas - what do we know so far about what happened? On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, crashed a vehicle before entering Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, around 80 miles west of San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Erick Estrada told CNN that Ramos crashed a truck believed to be his in a ditch nearby the school, where he attempted to enter.

  • 'Worst nightmare.' 'We have to act.' Here's how lawmakers reacted to Texas school shooting.

    Lawmakers responded with prayers, calls for mental health resources and renewed vows for gun legislation after 21 people were killed in a shooting.

  • Hours after the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Gov. Abbott went to a political fundraiser

    Mere hours after the shooting killed 19 children and 2 teachers, Abbott attended a "previously scheduled" fundraiser at a "private home," reports say.

  • St. Mary’s denied federal program funding for electric vehicle chargers

    ST. MARY’S – For reasons that remain unclear, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has failed to qualify for funding under a federal green program specifically designed for small communities just like it. The municipality applied for a grant to install electric vehicle chargers through the EV Boost Program from the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP)—administered by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and delivered in this province by Clean Foundation of Nova Scotia—on Ma

  • At least two children dead after active shooting incident at Texas elementary school

    Shooter was in charge of the school before opening fire and shutting themselves inside, officials say

  • NRA blames the Texas school shooting on a 'lone, deranged criminal' and says its annual meeting 300 miles from the massacre will carry on as planned

    The NRA's annual meeting will begin on Friday in Houston and former President Donald Trump has already confirmed he will still be speaking there.

  • Dame Deborah James: I’m scared to fall asleep

    The podcast host, known as the Bowel Babe, is receiving end of life care at home.

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will compete in RBC Canadian Open

    Justin Thomas, who on Sunday claimed his second major title with a playoff win at the PGA Championship, has committed to play in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 9-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Thomas, ranked No. 5 in the world, will join an impressive field that includes defending Canadian Open champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, world No.

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.