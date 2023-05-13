‘I thought, what would I look like with a Brazilian butt lift?’: Louis Theroux, Sharon Horgan and other stars on their recent TV highlights

Louis Theroux

I’ve graduated to a level of TV-making where people are listening to me

A journalist and documentary-maker, Louis Theroux, 52, is best known for his acclaimed series including Weird Weekends, When Louis Met … and last year, for the BBC, Forbidden America and Louis Theroux Interviews …

You got into some deep topics, from religion to grief, in your series. What were the biggest surprises for you?

There were lots. With Stormzy, for example, I was aware of his intelligence and thoughtfulness, but he’s not someone who does a lot of publicity. He gave me the huge privilege of opening up about his dad, which felt very intimate. Then we also see this slightly nerdy version you wouldn’t necessarily know existed. He doesn’t get to rap about Wordle!

Now you have your own production company, do you feel you have more creative control over your output?

I’ve never felt I lacked creative control, but I am enjoying being involved in things I’m not presenting. I was part of the team that came up with [the BBC’s drama mini-series] Gods of Snooker, as well as Alice Levine’s Sex Actually on Channel 4. I feel I’ve graduated to a level of TV-making where people are listening to me because they think I’ve got something of value to contribute. Which might make me sound a little weird and insecure, but there you are.

You also had a hit on TikTok last year [with the Duke & Jones song Jiggle Jiggle, based on a snippet from the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date]. What was your relationship to viral content prior to that?

I became conscious that TikTok was becoming bigger in lockdown, and when my son asked if I wanted to hear a sea shanty I realised something quite random can suddenly take off there. Even so, it was no preparation for a rap fragment from 20 years ago [originally from Weird Weekends] catching on.

What show had you gripped last year?

Nathan Fielder’s [HBO comedy/documentary] The Rehearsal was extraordinary, with its pranksterism, self-reflection and self-flagellation.

Story continues

What is your TV guilty pleasure?

Match of the Day – guilty because it’s late on a Saturday, when I should go to bed as my eight-year-old gets up early.

Forbidden America and Louis Theroux Interviews … are on iPlayer.

Sharon Horgan

I saw my daughters watching Married at First Sight … then suddenly I was 23 episodes in

Born in London, Sharon Horgan, 52, grew up in Ireland. She is an actor, comic, writer, director and producer who has appeared in multiple films and is known for series including Pulling, Catastrophe, Motherland and Divorce. In 2022, the first series of her show Bad Sisters aired on Apple TV+ .

Bad Sisters was a darker show than people expect from you. How was it to write, develop and act in it?

A challenge. I was all set to get back into safe waters – half-hour examinations of relationships or families or being a woman of a certain age – then Apple brought me the Belgian thriller Clan. I’ve balked at adapting stuff before, but I watched the first episode and felt it was too good a story not to take on.

It’s a dark show, with death and domestic violence at its core, but it manages to be warm, too.

It is, and there is visual and physical comedy to it. The tricky thing was never making light of the subject and examining it in the best possible way. You feel a responsibility when you’re telling stories like that.

There’s another series on the way – was that always the plan?

It was initially a limited series, but as we were shooting it, we saw how well the sisters worked together, their chemistry … Is it true I’m writing it in bed? Yes, but not under the covers. I’m on top of them. Upright.

What is your TV guilty pleasure?

Married at First Sight UK. I see my daughters watching something, lean over, and suddenly I’m 23 episodes in.

When did the TV last make you cry?

The Motherland 2022 Christmas special (I shouldn’t say that, but there are so many people involved, it doesn’t feel like “my” show). It’s that feeling of grief being complicated because it’s mixed up with love and regret. I love making shows that make you laugh and cry.

Who do you watch TV with?

My daughters. I don’t love watching on my own – I need a shared experience.

Have you ever been starstruck?

Yes, most recently by Tina Fey, who has kindly agreed to be in one of my shows. She’s my comedy heroine.

Bad Sisters is on Apple TV+.

Joe Lycett

I got really starstruck at the Oscars when I saw Lizo from Newsround

A standup comedian since 2009, Joe Lycett, 34, has fronted TV series including the consumer-focused Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back and the chatshow Late Night Lycett for Channel 4. He is also known for his viral activism and for his 2022 World Cup protest against anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Qatar.

Last year you memorably described yourself as “very rightwing” [during an interview on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show] – is that still the case?

Yes, I’m probably more rightwing than I was when I said it – it gets very addictive. Essentially, you can do and say whatever you want because of freedom of speech. Weirdly, I could say everything I wanted to say before I was rightwing as well. Hmmm …

What show had you gripped last year?

The Traitors, which showed real people of all ages and backgrounds. I think Gogglebox shows us the British public love to see themselves on TV.

Have you ever been mistaken for anybody else?

James Acaster, and he has people mistake him for me. On my last tour I leaned into it and managed to convince my agent – who was not happy about it – that I should replace the image on my tube posters with James’s face, which I think might be one of the funniest things I’ve done.

Which TV show can’t you wait to see return to our screens?

I’ve heard Deal Or No Deal is coming back – it’s an all-time favourite. I’m a bit annoyed they didn’t ask me to host it.

What do you eat in front of the TV?

I’ve started buying frozen parathas from Asda. They’re just so much nicer than any other bread; I’ll even have them with hummus.

Have you ever been starstruck?

I got really starstruck at the Oscars when I saw Lizo from Newsround. I love a newsreader, too – when you see them in real life it’s like peeking into the teachers’ staffroom.

Late Night Lycett is available on All 4.

Golda Rosheuvel

I thought I was doing a little show about a single mum with eight kids

Born in Guyana, Golda Rosheuvel, 53, was raised in England from the age of five. She has appeared in TV series including Luther and plays Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Had you ever anticipated Bridgerton would become such a hit?

I had no idea – I thought I was just doing a little show about a single mum with eight kids. But it’s about family, and relationships, and we also get to celebrate representation and inclusion, and people have enjoyed that.

The second series is less racy …

I think people were disappointed there wasn’t more sex, but it was a really good observation of another way of falling in love – will they/won’t they.

What was it like to get into Charlotte’s backstory in the prequel?

Hers is a real-life story about two people from different walks of life who came together [Queen Charlotte was the wife of George III and is thought to have had some African ancestry]. I’m all for passing things on to the next generation, too, so to share this moment with India [Amarteifio, who plays young Charlotte] is a dream come true.

What show had you gripped last year?

Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters. We worked together years ago on BBC’s Dead Boss and I’ve a lot of respect and love for her.

What would you be doing if you weren’t an actor?

A gardener – I love anything outdoorsy or nature-related – or a tennis player. I’d have loved to play at Wimbledon.

When did the TV last make you cry?

It was fantastic to see the connection between humans and animals on Channel 4’s [docuseries] The Dog House.

Who do you watch TV with?

My partner [playwright Shireen Mula], but I like dark comedy, while she prefers fluffy, bubblegum-y sitcoms.



Have you ever been starstruck?

Viola Davis walked past me once! And recently I went up to [US film-maker] Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed The Woman King. For a moment I was like: “I’ll leave her alone” and then I decided: no, I’ll go and say thank you and tell her how important it is to have people making projects like hers.

Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are on Netflix.

Will Sharpe

When I got the call, part of me was like: have they made a terrible mistake?

Raised between London and Tokyo, Will Sharpe, 36, is an actor, writer and director best known for the dark comedy Flowers and the crime thriller Giri/Haji. In 2022, he starred in the second series of the hit HBO drama The White Lotus.

What was it like to get the call for The White Lotus?

Part of me was like: have they made some terrible mistake? But I was a fan of the first season, so I was very excited. [White Lotus creator] Mike White was pretty upfront about who would die at the end, but he said he wanted people’s suspicions to move around, so I knew there was a level of darkness in him from the outset.

When we’re introduced to Ethan, he seems very reserved …

He seems like a meek “nice guy”, but as the series goes on he starts to behave in a problematic way. That was interesting for me as a mixed race Asian guy, because often you get pigeonholed in sickly sweet, nerdy, best friend roles or you’re a cartoonish villain. But Ethan was morally grey.

Many people found the ending – and who ended up dead – quite surprising.

Mike’s sort of punk in a way – he always wants to subvert expectations. It was a bold move, and a funny, sad demise for an amazing character.

What show had you gripped last year?

The Bear was excellent – I loved it.

What would you be doing if you weren’t an actor?

When I lived in Tokyo as a kid, I was obsessed with football and wanted to play. But as a teenager I realised that wasn’t going to happen.

What is your TV guilty pleasure?

I’m not a very good cook myself, but I find MasterChef weirdly relaxing. I really like watching people solve creative problems through the medium of food.

What do you eat in front of the TV?

Thai takeaway, a curry, whatever.

When did the TV last make you cry?

I was tearing up at the end of [the BBC reality series] The Traitors. There was this fork-in-the-road moment where it looked like one contestant was going to win, then he was thrown under the bus by somebody else. I thought he was going to be like: “I was so close!” But he was a gracious loser.

Have you ever been starstruck?

A long time ago, my friend and I shot a pilot for a TV series. They were friendly with Joan Collins, so she agreed to be in this very low-budget teaser that we were filming on a digital SLR camera. She’s such a formidable presence that I wasn’t sure what to say to her!

The White Lotus is available via HBO in the US and Sky/Now in the UK..

Ellie Simmonds

I know I really like a series when I don’t fall asleep

Record-breaking Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, 28, retired from swimming in 2021 and in 2022 competed in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite retiring from swimming, you were on the TV a lot in 2022 …

Yes – with Strictly and covering the Commonwealth Games for the BBC, and making the documentary A World Without Dwarfism?, I couldn’t have asked for a better year.

How was it, being asked to do Strictly?

I’ve watched it for years and love it, so to get the opportunity to be part of it and learn a new skill was so good. I was way out of my comfort zone – not just the dances but the hair, makeup and costumes – but the whole team make you feel so welcome. I did seven weeks on the show, then went on tour.

As the first Strictly contestant with dwarfism, how important was it for you to represent other people?

It was a huge honour – a chance to raise awareness, to grow in confidence and learn more about myself.

Will we see you on TV again soon?

I’m making a new documentary with ITV about adoption and disability. It’s been another learning curve for me and I’ve met some incredible people.

What show had you gripped last year?

The Handmaid’s Tale. I know I really like a series when I don’t fall asleep.

Who is the most famous person in your phone contacts?

Probably Craig Revel Horwood – or Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC iPlayer.

Munya Chawawa

I don’t want to be remembered as the guy who snorted dog food-flavoured ice-cream on national TV

Born in Derby and raised in Zimbabwe, Munya Chawawa, 30, is a comedian and actor who has gained acclaim for his online parodies and portrayal of spoof drill rapper Unknown P. Last year he appeared in TV projects ranging from Taskmaster to the Channel 4 comedy special Prince Andrew: The Musical.

You’re very quick with your parodies. What’s your secret?

I would say I had cloned myself, but there’s not enough hair in the world to recreate my eyebrows. The speed comes down to starting my career as a researcher on a TV show with a very tight turnaround. That said, I like to let stories marinate a bit these days – you can put tuna in sauce for five minutes, but it’s not gonna taste as good as if you left it in there for a day.

How have you found your transition from online fame to television?

It feels really good. It’s great to be on TV with people I grew up watching, like David Mitchell and Lee Mack. At one point I was going through a breakup and all I did was watch Would I Lie to You?, which was ironic because that’s what I was asking my ex. Portraying the king of England was also great. I enjoyed people’s shock at seeing that not only had they cast a mixed race person, but also someone who looked nothing like him.

How did you find Taskmaster?

I’ve got an inner adventurer – in England there’s health and safety, but in Zimbabwe I’d be bungee jumping out of trees – so a show in which the whole point is to get stuck in and have a laugh was perfect for me. That said, a low point was identifying ice-cream flavours by taste. I was on a low-sugar diet so I smelled them instead – I don’t want to be remembered as the guy who snorted dog food-flavoured ice-cream on national TV.

What show had you gripped last year?

The Bear. I used to work in a restaurant, so I know all about the pressure of not dropping a pomegranate salad. I also watched a show on Channel 4 where you could tweak your body according to strangers’ comments [Send Nudes: Body SOS]. I found myself thinking: “What would I look like with a Brazilian butt lift?”

Who would play you in the TV show of your life?

I feel like if we could get Richard Ayoade to do a bit more R&B gyrating, he would be a really good match.



What recent news story would you turn into a TV drama?

The story of the man who stole 200,000 Creme Eggs. I think that could be an enthralling crime series.



Taskmaster and Prince Andrew: The Musical are on All 4.

• The Bafta television awards with P&O Cruises are on BBC One on Sunday 14 May.