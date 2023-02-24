I thought I knew everything about weddings. But then I learned about ‘Brideposals’ | Opinion

It is no secret that fewer people are choosing to get married, and those tying the knot are deciding to do so later in life. Some pundits have concluded that, as an institution, marriage is on a slow but steady decline, an unessential life event even when a baby comes along. I won’t opine either way except to point out that, as marriage fades in importance, the act of getting married has not.

A wedding, and its accompanying events, has morphed into an elaborate affair, choreographed and massaged to the tiniest detail. The one-night bachelor party has turned into the long weekend in the Bahamas, the afternoon bridal shower into a four-day stay in Las Vegas. And the rehearsal dinners? Ooh-la-la. I happily attended one that rivaled the actual wedding. The food was amazing, the roving violinists spectacular.

So, I shouldn’t have been surprised when my friend told me she was preoccupied by a wedding-related function I had never heard of, though I’ve since discovered it’s quite a popular phenomenon.

My friend couldn’t figure out how to dress for her granddaughter’s brideposal or if etiquette demanded she bring a gift.

“Brideposal?” I asked, mystified.

“Yup. I hadn’t ever heard of such a thing before, either. But it’s when the bride formally asks her bridesmaids to be, well, her bridesmaids.”

As soon as I hung up, I Googled the word, and indeed brideposals do exist and have apparently been around for a while. Huh. Silly, ignorant me, missing on such a momentous trend. I really need to get out more.

There were plenty of brideposal advice articles and gift ideas online, all fascinating enough for me to fall into the proverbial rabbit hole of research. One piece, for example, touted the 22 best bridesmaid proposal gifts of 2023. How could I resist that headline?

Among the suggestions was the “My Bridesmaid Gift Make Up Bag,” a personalized “durable cotton canvas” makeup bag that comes in four neutral colors. The bride-to-be can fill it with such goodies as lip balm, nail polish and, of course, the big question written in stunningly perfect calligraphy: Will you be my bridesmaid?

Story continues

Other gift suggestions included personalized bridesmaid sunglasses, skid-free socks, knotted hair ties, celebratory candles and mini champagne piñatas, whatever those are. The idea behind these offerings was “to show how much your loved ones mean to you when asking them to take on this meaningful and large task.” (And, from what I’ve observed, that responsibility can be largely expensive, especially if several members of a family are asked to be part of the wedding party.)

In addition, a veteran events planner recommended that brides-to-be enhance the proposal by “adding their monogram to note cards with a custom wax seal and your favorite colored wax,” because all of us have a seal and a tub of wax hanging around the house.

Brideposals don’t exist in isolation, of course. Groomposals prove the axiom that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. However, I couldn’t find a single story that advises the groom how best to pop the question to his men. At the gym? During a pickup basketball game? Or, at a fantasy football draft party? And, perhaps most important of all, what makes a memorable gift for the guys?

All this talk of parties has unexpectedly made me nostalgic for the role of bridesmaid, a part no one has asked me to play in more than four decades. No matter. I think I can bring a lifetime of experience to that one-night cameo. Now, you might think me shallow (and I can be, sometimes), but the idea of all those goodies has inspired me to put myself out there. Think about the return on my investment: Sunglasses! Skid-free socks! Makeup bags! Candles! Piñatas! Oh, my!

Ana Veciana

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.