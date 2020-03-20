If You Thought That the Best Olive Oil Came From Italy, Think Again

Photo credit: Kosterina; Danielle St. Pierre

On Trial: Kosterina Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Tester: Danielle St. Pierre, lover of olives and firm believer that your EVOO should be drinkably good

The Brief: As a food editor, I've been to my fair share of olive oil tastings, pairing dinners, and events. In fact, some of the most memorable meals I've ever had were tied to the ridiculously good bottle of EVOO on the table. It's a household staple for home cooks, and yet using the right olive oil can make or break any dish. It should be treated as the centerpiece of a meal. It should be really good.

I love trying new olive oil brands and deciphering the nuances in flavor, texture, and aroma. It's one of the most earthy and instinctive ways to better understand and broaden your palate. So, when a little birdie reached out about a new woman-owned Greek olive oil brand based in New York, I had to try it.

Enter: Kosterina, an early-harvest extra-virgin olive oil made in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Founded by Katerina Mountanos, a Greek native, this olive oil brand has a rich family history, as Katerina's family has produced olive oil for generations. Kosterina is founded on the simple belief that high-quality olive oil is sacred. It's also an essential part of healthy, home-cooked meals.

You've likely read something about the heart-healthy benefits of olive oil, but you might not have ever heard of polyphenols — these are naturally occurring antioxidants in foods like olive oil, fruit, and green tea that make it so good for you. Kosterina contains over 400 milligrams of polyphenols per kilogram, compared to other olive oil brands that average around 55 milligrams per kilogram.

When I cracked open my bottle of Kosterina, the first thing I noticed was the intensely fresh, sharp aroma. It smells like you're walking through an olive grove. This olive oil also tastes just as fresh as it smells. I tasted earthy, grassy notes and a slightly acidic hint of citrus. These flavors were amplified when I used this as a finishing oil on white pizza and drizzled atop minestrone soup.



This EVOO is definitely best used as a finishing oil for salads, soups, pizza, and pasta or as a dip served alongside crusty bread. I wouldn't use this as my everyday cooking oil because some of that fresh, delicate flavor would get lost once it's heated, but I will savor every drop of this stuff.

For more ideas, check out Kosterina's recipes section on their site. Kosterina also offers a quarterly olive oil subscription service in case you'd like to stock up.

Closing Argument: If you use EVOO every day, I encourage you to level up with Kosterina. It's so fresh, you'll want to drink it.

