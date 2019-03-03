Though not officially his day, John Tavares is being celebrated back in Toronto

Opposite, though not exactly equal, the predictable reaction in Toronto to the hatred spewed in John Tavares’ direction throughout his Long Island homecoming earlier this week was for Maple Leafs fans to lavish praise and heap appreciation onto the star centre in his return north.

And whether or not you’re willing to buy into the online movement to celebrate this as “Tavares Day” in an effort to improve the Leafs centre’s week just a little bit, he was without question the toast of the evening from the hop at Scotiabank Arena.

It started with an abnormally loud, goosebump-generating ovation for Tavares before puck drop after the Maple Leafs purposely delayed his introduction, and an acknowledgement from Tavares himself.

John Tavares receiving a huge standing ovation from the Toronto crowd before the start of the game. pic.twitter.com/mMN614LLQd — Flintor (@TheFlintor) March 3, 2019





Feeling some, let’s say, more positive energy flowing through his system, and with a little extra effort in the scramble, Tavares quickly rewarded his current fans with his 37th goal of the season — capped off with a little extra on the celebration.

JOHN TAVARES 🚨 JT finds the loose puck for his 37th. 1-0 Leafs. pic.twitter.com/ZJL283tDtf — Flintor (@TheFlintor) March 3, 2019





Another standing ovation broke out following the goal, which Tavares acknowledged from the pine with a little wave.

Measured and noticeably unemotional (or at least able to conceal his feelings about as well as any other hockey player), Tavares stands out in a sport marked by the conservative and deflective nature of its athletes.

But it was quite clear that the emotions associated with returning to Long Island — and facing those passionate fans — did have an affect on him.

The process of moving on has started once again, of course.

And that goal, and these receptions, will help move things along.

(Getty)

